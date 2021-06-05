Harrison Twp. man indicted on 20 child porn charges after Google reports account

Jun. 5—A Harrison Twp. man was indicted on more than 20 child porn charges after a tip from Google prompted a police investigation.

Ronald Joseph Bryant, 73, is facing one count of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, two counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving an impaired person, 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor and eight counts of illegal us of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

On April 2, a Montgomery County Sheriff's detective received a tip from Google about an account that uploaded or stored a video with suspected child porn, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. Bryant was the suspected owner of the account, which Google locked due to a violation of community standards.

The detective got a search warrant for the account and found more sexually explicit images of children. The detective also discovered conversations Bryant had with children where he asked for nude images and shared nude images and videos, according to an affidavit.

During video chats, he is also accused of recording sexual acts involving children. He edited the videos and used them to pose as a teenage boy when contacting other victims, according to court documents.

A doctor from Dayton Children's Hospital determined that 21 images found included children younger than 18 and 16 images showed children younger than 13.

The detective got a search warrants for Bryant's home and seized electronics from the property.

During an interview Bryant admitted to watching, taking screenshots and saving the images and also said additional images would be found on his electronics, according to court records.

Bryant is scheduled to be arraigned in Montgomery County Municipal Court on Tuesday. He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail.