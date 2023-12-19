Harrison Twp. man indicted for murder in Dayton double shooting

Dec. 18—A man indicted Monday on 15 felony counts, including murder, is accused shooting and killing a man and seriously injuring a woman earlier this month in Dayton.

Shawn Adrian Jackson Sr., 48, of Harrison Twp., is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for six counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of having weapons under disability for a prior drug conviction. All but the weapons charge carries a three-year firearm specification, which would add time to any sentence imposed if he is convicted.

Jackson is accused of fatally shooting a 35-year-old man identified as Dominique Battle by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger, and critically wounding a woman.

Dayton police responded around 7:45 p.m. Dec. 6 to a house in the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue after a woman called 911 to report she was shot in the mouth, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Officers found a man shot in the head, later identified as Battle, and a woman who had been shot multiple times, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

Battle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics took the woman to Miami Valley Hospital with critical injuries, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said following the double shooting.

Investigators found video reportedly showing Jackson walking in and out of the house.

"Phone records confirm that the defendant called the victim multiple times before he arrived and walked in," an affidavit read. "The defendant was arrested after the living victim picked him out as the shooter."

Jackson denied he was at the house the night of the shooting, according to court records.

Jackson is held on $1 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail.