Harrison Twp. man indicted for murder in June deadly shooting

Jan. 12—A 31-year-old Harrison Twp. man indicted Wednesday for murder is accused of shooting a man to death in June in Dayton.

Henry Lamar Harris Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, each with a three-year firearm specification. He also was indicted for two counts of having weapons under disability for a prior drug conviction and offense of violence.

The charges are in connection to the June 13 shooting death of 37-year-old LaJuan DeAngelo Black, and the shooting of another person, according to his indictment.

Dayton police were called to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue, where they found two gunshot victims. Both were taken to a local hospital but Black died from his injuries, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

"Further investigation determined the defendant had approached a vehicle that had three occupants inside and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, striking the two victims, before fleeing," the release stated.

At the time of the shooting, Harris was free on bond on two pending cases following his indictment for assault on a police officer, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, obstructing official business and resisting arrest in one case and receiving stolen property — motor vehicle and aggravated possession of drugs, the prosecutor's office said.

Harris is held in the Montgomery County Jail.