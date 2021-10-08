Harrison Twp. man indicted for murder after Huber Heights man stabbed 20 times

Oct. 8—A Harrison Twp. man indicted for murder Friday is accused of stabbing a Huber Heights man last month at least 20 times, including four times to the heart.

Barry Beardeno Pence II, 22, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts each of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

He is held on a $2.5 million bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since his Sept. 29 arrest.

Huber Heights police responded Sept. 20 to the home of 59-year-old James T. Woolard in the 4900 block of Tilbury Road on a report of a person not breathing, according to Huber Heights police dispatch records.

Woolard's daughter called 911, and said her father was not moving and that there was blood on the couch, according to dispatch records. She did not report seeing any weapons nearby.

When officers arrived, they found Woolard with multiple stab wounds, according to court records. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation identified Pence, who was known to Woolard, as the suspect who entered his home and stabbed him to death, according to a release from the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

"The autopsy found the victim had been stabbed at least 20 times, including four times to the heart," the release stated.