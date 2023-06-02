Harrison Twp. man indicted for propositioning teen with sex, caught by undercover officer

A Harrison Township man was indicted Thursday for attempting to meet a teen for sexual intercourse back in March.

Richard Taylor, 36, was indicted on importuning, possession of criminal tools, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles after attempting to engage in sex with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

However, he was instead confronted by an undercover police officer posing as the 15-year-old girl to lure potential sex offenders.

“The defendant attempted to meet with an undercover officer who was posing as a 15-year-old female for sex,” a spokesperson for Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Taylor was arrested Tuesday, March 28 and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after his indictment.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, June 15 in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.