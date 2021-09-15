Harrison Twp. man pleads to 21 counts related to child porn after Google tip

Sep. 14—A Harrison Twp. man pleaded guilty Tuesday in a child pornography case that followed a tip from Google to the local sheriff's office.

Ronald Joseph Bryant, 73, appeared in front of Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Mary Wiseman to enter his plea to 21 counts. He faces decades in prison when he is due back in court for his Oct. 12 sentencing.

As part of the plea, the attorneys said Bryant will not face additional charges related to images found on devices obtained by law enforcement through search warrants. No sentencing agreement was made, and Wiseman will have the final say in Bryant's punishment.

A Montgomery County Sheriff's detective received a tip on April 2 from Google about an account that uploaded or stored a video with suspected child porn, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records. Bryant was the suspected owner of the account, which Google locked due to a violation of community standards.

The detective got a search warrant for the account and found more sexually explicit images of children.

A doctor from Dayton Children's Hospital determined that 21 images found included children younger than 18. Also, 16 images showed children younger than 13.

During an interview, Bryant admitted to watching, taking screenshots and saving the images. He said additional images would be found on his electronics, according to court records.