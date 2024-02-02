Harrison Twp. SWAT standoff ends with 1 in custody

Feb. 2—A man taken into custody late Thursday night in Harrison Twp. reportedly was firing gunshots and refused to come out of an apartment, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies, SWAT and hostage negotiators responded to the 5100 block of Embassy Place in the Creekside Townhomes.

The incident started at 6:35 p.m., according to a sergeant with the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center. Community-oriented deputies in the neighborhood heard shots being fired, according to the sheriff's office.

At 9:51 p.m. the sheriff's office updated a social media post to announce that a suspect was in custody.

The standoff reportedly ended shortly after law enforcement fired tear gas into the apartment. The man, who was not named, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and then booked into the Montgomery County Jail, Chief Deputy Matt Haines told local media.

While the standoff was ongoing, the sheriff's office asked people to avoid the area and for those already nearby to shelter in place. The shelter in place has since been lifted and people able to return home.

Detectives are working to determine whether the suspect was shooting at someone or not, the sheriff's office said Friday. No injuries were reported.

We are working to learn further details and will update this report.