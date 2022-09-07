Harrison Twp. woman accused of murder back in custody

Sep. 7—A Harrison Township woman wanted on murder charges connected to the death of another woman in December has been arrested ahead of a scheduled arraignment.

Georgia Raeshawn Jackson, 36, was indicted last week on two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault connected to a fatal shooting in December. At the time, she was scheduled to appear Sept. 13 for arraignment in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Charges reach back to a shooting report on the afternoon of Dec. 19 in the 3400 block of North Main Street in Dayton.

Dayton police responded to the scene and requested medical attention for two gunshot victims.

Ashley R. Webster, 34, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. 27-year-old Sha'que L. Johnson was shot, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

At the time, police said that Jackson called 911 and gave her location, saying she fired three shots at Webster, who she said was holding a brick.

Dayton police Lt. Jason Hall said previously, "The initial indications are that the deceased and the suspect were known to each other and had been involved in an ongoing dispute that tragically escalated into gunfire."

Jackson was taken into custody, but released a few days later as police continued to investigate.

Each of the six charges against Jackson include three- and five-year firearm specifications that would add time at sentencing if she is convicted.