Harrison woman accused of setting dumpster fires in Pittsburgh

Oct. 13—Pittsburgh police accused a Harrison woman of setting dumpsters on fire in Uptown and knocking over construction cones and signs in the South Side on Monday.

Jennifer Robare, 30, faces a felony count of arson and misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and giving false identification to law enforcement in connection with the dumpster fires.

A criminal complaint filed against Robare said surveillance footage showed her going into a dumpster behind Pizza Milano on Fifth Avenue and setting pizza boxes on fire with a lighter. She also could be seen eating left-over pizza out of a box while lighting more boxes and paper on fire and placing the burning items in the dumpster to start a fire, the complaint said.

The dumpster was up against the building and the flames placed the building in danger, the complaint said.

The woman left the area on a scooter and went toward the Union on 5th apartments, where another dumpster was set on fire.

The complaint said officers saw a woman matching the description of the woman in the video on a scooter a short time later knocking over construction signs and cones in the 1100 block of East Carson Street in the South Side. When officers stopped her, she admitted to setting dumpsters on fire but identified herself as Jenn Fox.

Police said after they identified the possible suspect for the fire at Pizza Milano as Robare, she admitted that was her name. She also is suspected of breaking several windows in businesses and vehicles, police said.

In July, police subdued Robare with a Taser after she was involved in a crash on First Avenue in Tarentum.

She was arraigned Tuesday on the latest charges and sent to Allegheny County Jail after failing to post $5,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.

