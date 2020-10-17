    Advertisement

    Harrisonburg explosion: Three people injured as firefighters battle explosion in Virginia

    (Independent)
    At least three people were injured after an explosion levelled a shopping centre in Harrisonburg, Virginia on Saturday morning.

    The explosion damaged several stores and sent a thick column of smoke from Miller Circle, roughly a mile from the James Madison University campus.

    Two people are in serious condition, according to Harrisonburg authorities. Firefighters responded to the three-alarm blaze after the explosion was reported after 8.30am.

    “My team and I are closely monitoring the situation in Harrisonburg after a gas explosion this morning,” said Virginia Governor Ralph Northam

    Harrisonburg officials have not confirmed that it was a gas explosion.

    “First responders and firefighters are on the scene, and we have deployed state emergency personnel for additional support,” the governor said. “Please avoid the area.”

