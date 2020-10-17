Harrisonburg explosion: Three people injured as firefighters battle explosion in Virginia

(Independent)

At least three people were injured after an explosion levelled a shopping centre in Harrisonburg, Virginia on Saturday morning.

The explosion damaged several stores and sent a thick column of smoke from Miller Circle, roughly a mile from the James Madison University campus.

Two people are in serious condition, according to Harrisonburg authorities. Firefighters responded to the three-alarm blaze after the explosion was reported after 8.30am.

“My team and I are closely monitoring the situation in Harrisonburg after a gas explosion this morning,” said Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Harrisonburg officials have not confirmed that it was a gas explosion.

View from Air-3 of the building on Miller Circle in Harrisonburg that appears to have exploded this morning Crews are containing the scene parts of South Main St. will be closed for some time. @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/co6mhlY0OL — John Hood (@WHSV_John) October 17, 2020

“First responders and firefighters are on the scene, and we have deployed state emergency personnel for additional support,” the governor said. “Please avoid the area.”

