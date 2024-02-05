Harrison's Dionisio can remain in office, appeals court rules

A state appeals court has resolved the hotly contested Harrison supervisor's race, ruling Monday that incumbent Richard Dionisio can remain in office.

The Second Department of the Appellate Division rejected a legal challenge by Ron Belmont, the former Harrison supervisor who ran a write-in campaign, holding that Belmont was properly excluded from office because of a newly enacted term limits law.

The town board enacted a term-limits law in 2022. The law prevents a supervisor from holding office for more than five terms, which is how many terms Belmont served as supervisor between 2012 and 2021.

The case between Belmont and Dionisio was first over whether Belmont had picked up enough write-in votes.

In December, Justice Lewis Lubell painstakingly pored over hundreds of write-in ballots in a White Plains courtroom to determine whether they could be counted for Belmont. Dionisio had argued that ballots bearing Belmont's name should be discounted for technical reasons. In the end, Lubell certified enough write-in votes to declare Belmont the winner of the race.

However, in late December, Lubell ruled that Belmont could not take office because of the term limits issue, instead certifying Dionisio as the winner of the race.

Belmont appealed, along with the Democratic candidate for supervisor, Mark Jaffe. The Second Department rejected Jaffe's contention that the proper remedy was to order a new election once Belmont was disqualified. Jaffe argued that it was inappropriate to hand the race to Dionisio, the runner-up. But in Monday's ruling, the court said Lubell did not have the authority to do so.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

