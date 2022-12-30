Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's (KLSE:HARISON) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:HARISON) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = RM84m ÷ (RM830m - RM364m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.3% generated by the Trade Distributors industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 54%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a side note, Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad's current liabilities are still rather high at 44% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 115% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Harrisons Holdings (Malaysia) Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

