Harrod man pleads to federal child porn charge

Apr. 14—TOLEDO — An Allen County man pleaded guilty Thursday in the U.S. District Court of Northern Ohio to a federal charge of the receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Mark Gierhart, 62, of Harrod, will be sentenced Aug. 24 in the Toledo courtroom.

According to court documents, the charge stems from incidents that happened between May 1, 2020 and Jan. 20, 2022, where images showing a a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct were distributed.

Judge Jeffrey Helmick ordered a pre-sentencing investigation prior to sentencing.