Harrod woman sentenced for theft from employer

Dec. 21—BELLEFONTAINE — A Harrod woman was sentenced Monday in Logan County Common Pleas Court to a minimum of five years in prison for stealing nearly three-quarters of a million dollars from her one-time employer.

Jill Miller, 40, was indicted in May of last year on two counts of aggravated theft and one count of forgery, each third-degree felonies, in addition to a second-degree felony charge of identity fraud.

She entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors in November and pleaded guilty to the identity fraud charge in exchange for the state's dismissal of the remaining counts.

Miller is to report to the Logan County jail on Dec. 27 to await transfer to a state facility. She was also ordered to pay restitution to Maple Leaf Family and Sports Medicine in the amount of $627,849.

At the time of her indictment, Logan County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Stewart said Miller stole $724,000 from the Bellefontaine business where she worked as the company's financial officer. Stewart said Miller wrote bad checks and stole from deposits for a period of 10 years.

Detective Dwight Salyer of the Bellefontaine Police Department, the lead investigator in the case, said evidence of financial irregularities first surfaced after Miller was dismissed from her job in the summer of 2019 for reasons unrelated to the missing money. Salyer said the person hired to replace Miller noticed "some discrepancies" in the firm's financial records after taking over the position.

The Financial Crimes Unit of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was called in to help with the investigation as auditors from the agency's forensic accounting division pored over the books, Stewart said.

Salyer said Miller, when questioned by police, admitted to stealing the money.