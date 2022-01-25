Harrodsburg man caught with roughly 100 pairs of stolen women’s underwear in his home

A man from Harrodsburg was arrested and charged with seven counts of burglary on Saturday for allegedly stealing approximately 100 pairs of women’s bras and underwear, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s department said it recently received new information about a string of burglaries from the summer of 2021, leading to the arrest of John Hawkins III. During a search warrant executed at Hawkins’ home, detectives found approximately 100 pairs of women’s underwear and bras believed to be stolen from residences in Franklin County.

Detectives believe the burglaries took place at the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park last summer.

If you feel like you were a victim of the burglaries, the sheriff’s department is encouraging you to contact Detective Farmer at 502-875-8740.