Is Harrow Health (HROW) a Wise Investment Choice?

SRK Capital, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. SRK Fund I, LP declined by -17.57% during the first half of 2022. In contrast, the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 declined by -19.96% and -23.44%, respectively. Since its inception, the Fund has appreciated 400.88% compared to 53.93% for the S&P 500 and 16.75% for the Russell 2000. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, SRK Capital mentioned Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2012, Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) is a Nashville, Tennessee-based pharmaceutical company with a $249.3 million market capitalization. Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) delivered a 6.60% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -2.33%. The stock closed at $9.21 per share on August 26, 2022.

Here is what SRK Capital has to say about Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"I have written about Harrow Health in my previous two letters to you, but I find it necessary to continue to explain my thought process in order to convey my conviction in the company. During periods of negative performance, I believe it is more vital than ever that our partners understand my thought process in order for you to adequately discern what it is that I do as your manager. HROW is our largest position, our largest detractor year to date, and the opportunity I am most excited about over the next six months. Harrow Health is an ophthalmology focused healthcare company. The core business, ImprimisRx, is a compounding pharmacy that customizes medications to the needs of eye care physicians and their patients. It is estimated that north of 90% of ophthalmologists and optometrists use compounded formulations in their practice. Physicians choose to work with ImprimisRx because they are the largest and most trusted compounding pharmacy in the eye care market and have achieved this by solving pain points for physicians and their patients, where others could not satisfy their needs..." (Click here to see the full text)

Our calculations show that Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) fell short and didn’t make it on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) was in 13 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 13 funds in the previous quarter. Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) delivered a 35.44% return in the past 3 months.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.