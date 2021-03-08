Harrow: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 4 cents.

The pharmaceutical and drug compounding company posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.4 million, or 13 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $48.9 million.

Harrow shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.03, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.

