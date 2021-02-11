Harrowing new footage shows how close the mob got to Pence, Congress and staff during Jan. 6 assault

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence being hustled out of the Senate chamber as rioters approached. Rep. Dan Kildee telling fellow House members to remove their congressional pins so rioters wouldn't identify them. Ashli Babbit crumpling to the floor after being shot and killed.

In a series of harrowing video and audio clips capturing various vantage points of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, House managers prosecuting former President Donald Trump at Wednesday's impeachment trial said the proof of Trump's guilt was in watching and listening.

"Anyone they got their hands on they would have killed," Stacey Plaskett, a Democratic delegate from the Virgin Islands and a House prosecutor, said as she showed some of the videos of the assault.

Dozens of clips, several from previously undisclosed security cameras, showed in vivid detail the violence police officers faced at the Capitol and just how close high-ranking U.S. officials and their staff were to coming face-to-face with the mob.

“They were talking about assassinating the vice president of the United States,” Plaskett said as she guided senators who will decide Trump's guilt from moment to moment during the assault that killed five people, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

“They did it because Donald Trump sent them," she said. He put a "target on their backs and his mob broke into the Capitol to hunt them down."

More: Live impeachment updates: New footage shows Pence and family, lawmakers and staff taking cover as mob broke into Capitol

The videos were haunting: protestors, some in full body armor, breaching the Capitol; frantic police officers on their radios describing how they were overwhelmed; staffers to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., whispering for help on a phone as protestors could be heard in the background pounding the door and shouting "Nancy, where are you?"

Previous footage and news reports showing the attack had already documented the dangerous and unnerving invasion. Thousands of Trump supporters had been encouraged by the then-president at a rally near the White House earlier that day to march to the Capitol and "stop the steal" of an election he wrongfully asserted had been stolen from him, though his lawyers said he never told them to attack the building.

Story continues

But the managers tried to drive home the terror of that afternoon with short, visceral clips of a Capitol under siege by a crowd that yelled at various times "We're here for you," "Stop the steal," "This is our f---ing House," and "Hang Mike Pence."

Pence was a target of the mob

Pence was a target of the mob for his decision to preside over a ceremony that affirmed Joe Biden's victory over Trump, a victory that Trump said for months had been illegally taken from him despite no evidence or court rulings to back his claim.

One of the first clips Wednesday showed Pence in his ceremonial role in the Senate chamber just minutes before the attackers breached the Capitol. A second clip, previously unseen, showed the vice president and his family being spirited away by his security detail to a secure location as the mob got closer.

Perhaps more haunting were video clips of the rioters chanting "Hang Mike Pence" and "Bring out Mike Pence" as they congregated outside. One unnamed protestor was shown calling members of Congress "cowards" for escaping and referring to Pence as a "total, treasonous pig."

Officer Eugene Goodman emerges as even greater hero

Capitol Police Office Eugene Goodman has already been hailed as a hero for leading a mob of white men away from the Senate floor that day, potentially saving lives.

Security footage, previously unseen and aired Wednesday, showed Goodman played an even more heroic role.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman watches never-before-seen security footage of rioters storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, during the second day of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on Wednesday. Goodman, who has been lauded as a hero, warned Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the rioters were headed his way. Goodman also directed the mob away from the Senate chamber and toward other officers.

In one clip, he directs Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, to safety as rioters approach. In another, a swarm of rioters confront Goodman in a hallway. One of them tells Goodman “we got no weapons,” but a later video shows one of them carrying a baseball bat. Goodman then leads them away from the Senate.

Romney: Watching the video 'tears at your heart'

Talking to reporters after the video clips were aired, Romney said he had no idea how close he was to danger until he saw the security footage Wednesday. He described himself as "very fortunate indeed that Officer Goodman was there to get me in the right direction."

Romney, who is expected to vote for Trump's conviction, said he's not sure whether re-living that day would change the minds of his fellow Republicans.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) wears two protective masks while questioning Alejandro Mayorkas, nominee to be Secretary of Homeland Security, during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Jan. 19, 2021 in Washington, DC.

But "obviously very troubling to see the great violence that our Capitol Police and others are subjected to," he said. "It tears you you're at your heart and brings tears to your heart eyes, that was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional."

Senators in the chamber grow emotional at images

Senators mostly remained motionless. Some jotted down notes, others leaned in toward the screens and quite a few whispered to one another as more and more videos were shown to them.

More: Mike Pence faces biggest loyalty test in announcing Trump's loss during a special session of Congress

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., shook her head several times while the clips played. During one that showed rioters banging on the doors of the Capitol, she held her hands on her stomach and to her chest for several moments, appearing to take a deep breath.

At the end of the presentation by Plaskett and Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., appeared to get emotional at his desk, bending his head down. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., who sits next to him, put his hand on Lankford’s arm as if to comfort him.

More: Donald Trump is unhappy with his legal team, allies say, but still confident he'll be acquitted

Chilling police audio captures chaos, terror of attack

The most dramatic moments showed Babbit getting shot just feet from the House chamber shortly after a protestor warns "He's got a gun," and lawmakers, including and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., scurrying for safety.

But the audio was equally unnerving, including when a House staffer instructed lawmakers on the House floor where to find gas masks.

Several of the clips featured audio communications between overwhelmed police officers as they vainly faced down overwhelming numbers armed with bats, fire extinguishers and bear spray.

In breathless exchanges, they talked about barricades being torn down, the Capitol building itself being breached and their inability to stop the attack.

"We’re flanked," one terrified officer is heard saying. "We've been flanked and we’ve lost the line.”

Contributing: Nicholas Wu and Christal Hayes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump impeachment trial: Capitol mob videos show violence of Jan. 6