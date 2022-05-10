Harrowing photos offer rare glimpse of wounded soldiers in besieged Mariupol steel plant

Danielle Campoamor
·3 min read

Warning: The following contains graphic images.

Photos of badly wounded Ukrainian soldiers trapped in a steel plant in Mariupol give a rare look at the conditions of those fighting Russia's ongoing attempts to take control of the city.

Lt. Ilya Samoilenko, a 27-year-old staff officer for the elite Ukrainian Azov Regiment, has been trapped in the Azovstal steel plant in besieged Mariupol for more than 70 days.

Samoilenko shared photos with TODAY Parents to put a spotlight on his injured comrades and the doctors trying to keep them alive inside the steel plant's basement.

A badly wounded soldier is pictured inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. (Courtesy Lt. Ilya Samoilenko)
A badly wounded soldier is pictured inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. (Courtesy Lt. Ilya Samoilenko)

“I’m OK, relatively,” Samoilenko told TODAY Parents via the Telegram messaging app. “Hungry, but not starving. Water is not enough. Health ... well, I did not lose any more limbs than before.”

Samoilenko said he lost his left arm and right eye four years ago. “It’s a long story, from a previous life,” he explained. He said he also has some shrapnel in his leg.

“I’m still in a fight,” he added. “And there are hundreds of guys like me. We’re standing tall on missing legs. We hold weapons in lost arms. We are in a fight, and we are going to fight until the end.”

With limited access to food, water, medication and equipment, doctors have been treating severed limbs, head wounds, severe lacerations, gunshot wounds and broken bones inside the steel plant. Samoilenko described the doctors as “living heroes” and “legends.”

Lt. Ilya Samoilenko said doctors have been caring for wounded soldiers, like the one pictured here, without adequate medical equipment. (Courtesy Lt. Ilya Samoilenko)
Lt. Ilya Samoilenko said doctors have been caring for wounded soldiers, like the one pictured here, without adequate medical equipment. (Courtesy Lt. Ilya Samoilenko)
Soldiers fighting in the Azov Regiment have called on the United Nations and the Red Cross to help evacuate wounded soldiers from the steel plant in Mariupol. (Courtesy Lt. Ilya Samoilenko)
Soldiers fighting in the Azov Regiment have called on the United Nations and the Red Cross to help evacuate wounded soldiers from the steel plant in Mariupol. (Courtesy Lt. Ilya Samoilenko)

“Ninety percent of our servicemen are wounded,” Samoilenko said. “A lot of people recovered from lighter injuries, and they are back in the fight. Through pain, through struggle, well, you know, you have no choice. When you must fight, you’re rising up — with pain, with physical damage, but you are fighting.”

Related: Hope and defiance: A Ukrainian soldier shares what life is like inside Mariupol steel plant

A wounded soldier holds up a peace sign and smiles despite his injuries. (Courtesy Lt. Ilya Samoilenko)
A wounded soldier holds up a peace sign and smiles despite his injuries. (Courtesy Lt. Ilya Samoilenko)
Lt. Ilya Samoilenko said 90% of the servicemembers trapped in Mariupol are wounded. (Courtesy Lt. Ilya Samoilenko)
Lt. Ilya Samoilenko said 90% of the servicemembers trapped in Mariupol are wounded. (Courtesy Lt. Ilya Samoilenko)

Over the weekend, all the women, children and elderly Ukrainian civilians believed to be trapped in the Azovstal steel plant with the soldiers were safely evacuated.

There are at least 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers still fighting in the port city of Mariupol.

&#x00201c;A lot of people recovered from lighter injuries, and they are back in the fight,
“A lot of people recovered from lighter injuries, and they are back in the fight,
A wounded Ukrainian soldier is treated by a doctor in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. (Courtesy Lt. Ilya Samoilenko)
A wounded Ukrainian soldier is treated by a doctor in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. (Courtesy Lt. Ilya Samoilenko)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia's attacks in the east of Ukraine have increased. At least 60 people were feared dead after a Russian airstrike on a school in eastern Ukraine on Saturday afternoon.

Related: Jill Biden visits Ukraine border as Russia doubles down on attacks

Russian forces also have increased their attacks on Odesa, another key port city located on the Black Sea in southern Ukraine. On Monday, Russian missiles hit a shopping center and a warehouse, killing one person and injuring five more.

Zelenskyy also has described the situation in Mariupol as “extremely severe.”

The soldiers of the Azov Regiment demanded the "immediate evacuation of wounded servicemen in Ukrainian-controlled territories" so they could be "assisted and provided with proper care."

A Ukrainian soldier sits near a fire at the Azovstal steel plant to stay warm. (Courtesy Lt. Ilya Samoilenko)
A Ukrainian soldier sits near a fire at the Azovstal steel plant to stay warm. (Courtesy Lt. Ilya Samoilenko)
A wounded Ukrainian soldier is treated inside the steel plant in Mariupol. (Courtesy Lt. Ilya Samoilenko)
A wounded Ukrainian soldier is treated inside the steel plant in Mariupol. (Courtesy Lt. Ilya Samoilenko)

"The servicemen you see in the photos and hundreds more at the Azovstal plant defended Ukraine and the entire civilized world, with serious injuries at the cost of their own health," said a Telegram post made by a member of the Azov Regiment.

"Are Ukraine and the world community now unable to protect and take care of them?"

Related:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fighters appeal for evacuation of wounded from Mariupol mill

    Fighters of the Azov Regiment, the Ukrainian unit holed up in the besieged Azovstal steel mill in the devastated port city of Mariupol, have released photos of their wounded comrades in arms who they say are in the plant, along with an appeal to the United Nations and Red Cross to arrange for their evacuation. In a statement accompanying the photos posted on a Telegram channel titled “Azov — Mariupol” Tuesday, they said the wounded, who they noted were no longer combatants, were living in unsanitary conditions “with open wounds bandaged with non-sterile remnants of bandages, without the necessary medication and even food.” The statement said that “the whole civilized world must see the conditions in which the wounded, crippled defenders of Mariupol are and act.”

  • Ukraine says Russian tanks and artillery pound Mariupol steel plant

    Russian forces on Monday used tanks and artillery in "storming operations" at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where the city's last defenders are holed up, Ukraine's defence ministry said. Russia has declared victory in Mariupol, a strategic city on the Sea of Azov, but the sprawling steel works remains in the hands of Ukrainian fighters.

  • ‘We are not as dumb as you might think’: Ukraine’s foreign minister rues U.S. delay in providing weapons

    In an exclusive interview, Dmytro Kuleba unloads on Western officials who he says spent weeks scouring Soviet stockpiles for old weapons — instead of giving Kyiv what it wanted.

  • Azov Regiment releases photos of wounded soldiers in the dungeons of Azovstal

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - TUESDAY, 10 MAY 2022, 17:24 The Azov Regiment has released photographs of wounded servicemen in the dungeons of the Azovstal steelworks who are in need of immediate qualified medical care.

  • Shooting farther with more punch: The Army finally found an M4 and SAW replacement

    Soldiers, special operators and Marines in the near future will carry a first-of-its kind rifle and light machine gun.

  • Zaporizhzhia Region: Russian troops shell their own vehicles to avoid going to front

    Iryna Balachuk - Monday, 9 May 2022, 08:50 In an attempt to avoid taking part in hostilities in Zaporizhzhia Region, Russian soldiers have shelled 20 of their own vehicles. Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration on Telegram Quote from Zaporizhzhia Military Administration: "According to local residents, Russian troops have shelled 20 of their own vehicles in Polohy in order to avoid going to the front line; they blamed the shelling on [Ukrainian] resistance fighters in the temporar

  • Fact check: False claim that photo shows Russian plane shot down in Ukraine war

    A viral Facebook photo claims to show a Russian plane shot down over Ukraine, but the photo has existed for years and was likely taken elsewhere.

  • UN receiving ‘credible’ information about Ukrainian troops torturing Russian prisoners, official says

    Matilda Bogner, the head of the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, said there is “credible” information regarding the mistreatment of Russian prisoners by Ukrainian troops during the war. “We have received credible information of torture, ill-treatment and incommunicado detention by Ukrainian Armed Forces of prisoners of war belonging to the Russian armed…

  • 5 takeaways from Senate hearing for Biden’s nominee for Ukraine ambassador

    President Biden’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, said on Tuesday the challenges facing her in Kyiv are “enormous” but committed to bringing the American mission back into the war-battered capital. Brink testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, overcoming the first major step in moving through a confirmation process in which she…

  • Luhansk region: in Bilohorivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroy Russian pontoons and equipment, while the Russians flee by swimming

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, MAY 10, 2022, 10:35 AM In Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, the "sweeping of the territory" continues; the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed the pontoons and military equipment of the Russian troops, and some of the invaders have fled by swimming.

  • Zoe Saldana Goes Barefoot With Chic Pink Mini Skirt & Top for Beach Day With Kids in Miami

    Zoe Saldana had some fun in the sun at the beach with her kids in Miami, Florida. The actress wore a pink T-shirt with a mini skirt.

  • Another Russian soldier identified who committed atrocities in Kyiv region during occupation

    SVITLANA KIZILOVA - MONDAY, 9 MAY 2022, 18:24 Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has made an announcement regarding suspicions that another Russian occupier participated in the commission of war crimes in the Kyiv region.

  • Putin did not want to display his aircraft at the parade

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 9 MAY, 2022, 10:45 The flying display part of the parade in Moscow has been cancelled allegedly due to the weather. Source: Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the Kremlin media Details: On the morning of 9 May, before the start of the [annual military Victory Day] parade, it became known that there will be no flying display in Moscow this year.

  • Russian troops ill-prepared for Ukraine war, says ex-Kremlin mercenary

    NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE, France (Reuters) - The Russian military's failure to seize the Ukrainian capital was inevitable because in the preceding years they had never directly faced a powerful enemy, according to a former mercenary with the Kremlin-linked Wagner Group who fought alongside the Russian army. Marat Gabidullin took part in Wagner Group missions on the Kremlin's behalf in Syria and in a previous conflict in Ukraine, before deciding to go public about his experience inside the secretive private military company. He quit the Wagner group in 2019, but several months before Russia launched the invasion on Feb. 24 Gabidullin, 55, said he received a call from a recruiter who invited him to go back to fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.

  • Trump saw US allies like Merkel and Trudeau as 'weak' but adversaries like Putin and Xi as 'strong,' his former Pentagon chief said

    Experts on authoritarianism and democracy have said Trump's behavior as president emboldened and enabled authoritarians like Putin.

  • Why everyone might be surprised where Twitter’s headquarters lands

    “Companies will be increasingly relocating to attractive, smaller-market suburbs," said John Boyd, a site selection consultant.

  • Ja Morant done for the rest of playoffs?

    Marc J. Spears: Grizzlies say Ja Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the postseason. pic.twitter.com/cjU1bRP5eG Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears What's the buzz on Twitter? Michael Scotto @ MikeAScotto Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his knee and is ...

  • Undeterred by Critics, the Marines' Transformation Forges Ahead with an Eye on Ukraine

    Despite difficult choices, the Marine Corps is forging ahead with plans to alter how the force looks and fights.

  • How Much of Ukraine Does Russia Hold?

    Russia invaded Ukraine with the intention of toppling the government; seizing Kyiv, the capital; and bringing the nation firmly into the Kremlin’s sphere of influence. While Moscow failed in those sweeping objectives, Russian forces have seized a wide swath of southern Ukraine and redeployed soldiers, vehicles and heavy weapons with the aim of pushing deeper into eastern Ukraine, expanding the territory it has controlled through proxy forces since 2014. The Ukrainian and Russian armies are now i

  • Why Russia's air force failed to dominate Ukraine

    Many observers expected Russia's air force to blow away Ukraine's forces in the opening days of the Kremlin's invasion. Ukraine's military would be left completely vulnerable as Russian warplanes could pick off targets at whim. But that hasn’t happened.