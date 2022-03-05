Harrowing video captures the moment Sky News crew says they were shot at by Russian forces outside of Kyiv with 2 staff members hit by bullets

Russian tanks roll on the field during military drills in Leningrad region, Russia on February 14, 2022. Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP

Russian forces fired at a Sky News team on the outskirts of Kyiv on Friday.

The crew was taping their report when they came under fire, and captured the harrowing footage.

Correspondent Stuart Ramsay and cameraman Richie Mocker were both struck, according to Sky News.

A Sky News crew of reporters and video producers said they were shot at by Russian forces on the outskirts of Kyiv, recording the attack as two of the staff members were struck by the bullets.

The crew had been travelling between Bucha, where a Russian convoy was destroyed by Ukrainian forces, and the capital. According to Sky News, the crew passed through several Ukrainian-controlled checkpoints before reaching an empty road where they were fired on.

In the video, the journalists can be heard pulling over after the first bullet strikes the windshield, then shielding themselves behind their car doors and shouting out that they are members of the press.

"We didn't know it at the time, but we were later told by the Ukrainians that we were being ambushed by a saboteur Russian reconnaissance squad," Sky News wrote in its report. "It was professional, the rounds kept smashing into the car — they didn't miss."

The shooting lasted for several minutes, with correspondent Stuart Ramsay and cameraman Richie Mocker both struck, according to Sky News.

Read the original article on Business Insider