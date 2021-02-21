Harrowing video from inside United flight 328 shows the engine on fire as plane spews debris across Colorado neighborhoods

Michelle Mark
colorado plane debris
People look over debris that fell off a plane that shed parts over a neighborhood in Broomfield, Colo., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Associated Press/David Zalubowski

  • Though it landed safely, videos from the ground and sky show United flight 328's engine in flames.

  • A passenger on the plane took a video of the engine on fire and rattling in the air.

  • Authorities said no one on the plane or on the ground was injured in the event.

Several videos posted on social media on Saturday showed United Airlines flight 328 soaring through the sky with one engine on fire just before the plane landed safely at a Denver airport.

The plane, a Boeing 777-200, dropped debris throughout several Colorado neighborhoods, including a massive piece that narrowly missed someone's home.

None of the flight's 231 passengers and 10 crew members were injured, nor was anyone on the ground below, authorities said.

One video showed the engine rattling ominously and engulfed in flames.

Another video from a driver's dashboard camera showed the moment the engine exploded in the sky, leaving behind a plume of black smoke.

Photos from after the landing showed charred remnants of the engine.

The plane had taken off from Denver International Airport in Colorado, en route to Honolulu, Hawaii. It safely returned to the airport shortly after takeoff.

In another video, passengers could be heard cheering and clapping after the plane touched down.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the flight had experienced a right engine failure after takeoff. Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

    Nathan MacKinnon tallied a goal and two assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in an NHL outdoor game at Lake Tahoe on Saturday that took a total of 10 hours and 37 minutes to complete because of poor ice conditions.

