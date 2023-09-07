Harry arrives solo without Meghan for flying visit to UK

Prince Harry has arrived in Britain to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the anniversary of the Queen‘s death.

The Duke of Sussex, who landed in London this afternoon without his wife Meghan, is attending an awards ceremony organised by WellChild, a charity that supports seriously-ill children.

Harry has been a patron of the charity for 15 years and will still be in the capital for the first anniversary of the Queen’s death anniversary tomorrow.

However he is unlikely to meet up with his father, King Charles III, or brother, Prince William - with relations between the trio still believed to be frosty after the publication of Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare in January this year.

In his book, Harry claimed William physically attacked him during an altercation that stemmed from an argument about Meghan.

A royal source told MailOnline that Charles “had no time in his diary” to meet his son. The monarch is currently in Balmoral, Scotland with Queen Camilla.

Meanwhile, Prince William was given an unexpected kiss on the cheek by former England and Spurs star Paul Gascoigne during a visit to the Pret A Manger in Bournemouth.

Prince Harry shares a joke with Craig Hatch, Chairman of WellChild (AP)

The purpose of his visit was to discuss the coffee chain’s plans to expand The Pret Foundation’s programme to help 500 people experiencing homelessness get jobs at Pret shops around the country.

The WellChild event is due to being at 6:15pm BST and will be livestreamed from the Hurlingham Club, in London.

After the event, Harry will jet off again and make the short flight over to Dusseldorf, Germany for the opening ceremony of his Invictus Games on 9 September.

Prince Harry outside the Hurlingham Club in London (REUTERS)

However, Meghan is set to stay in California with their two children. She will reportedly fly out later in the week for the closing ceremony, where both her and Harry will give speeches.

The Invictus Games was set up by Harry in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel and veterans. A documentary, Heart Of Invictus, was launched last week as part of the Sussexes’ multimillion-pound deal with Netflix.

It follows a group of service members on their road to the Paralympic-style sporting competition.

The couple’s other main output for the channel prior to that was last year’s Harry & Meghan documentary.

The six-part series followed the early courtship of the couple and Meghan’s struggle to adapt to the media glare that comes from being in the royal family.

There were also a number of controversial moments, including Harry’s claim that William “screamed” at him over plans to leave the royal family, and claims that the Palace leaked the couple’s exit strategy.

The trip to Europe comes as just a day after embattled former US president Donald Trump said he felt Meghan and Harry were “disrespectful” to the Queen when the couple stepped down as working royals in 2020.

Speaking to radio host Hugh Hewitt on The Hugh Hewitt Show on 6 September, he said: “I didn’t like the way she dealt with the Queen. They treated her with great disrespect and I didn’t like it.”

Trump, who met the Queen on a three day UK state visit in June 2019, described the Queen as an “incredible woman” and said said he wanted to go head-to-head with Meghan in a debate.