Harry Dunn’s alleged killer Anne Sacoolas expected to plead guilty to death by careless driving

The alleged killer of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn appeared in court in the UK for the first time (James Manning/PA)

Harry Dunn’s alleged killer is expected to plead guilty to causing the teenage motorcyclist’s death by careless driving, a court has heard.

Anne Sacoolas appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link from the United States as the 19-year-old’s extended family watched from the public gallery.

The 45-year-old is accused of causing the teenager’s death following a collision outside a US military base in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

Her lawyer Ben Cooper KC on Thursday gave the direction that she would plead guilty to the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.

Ms Sacoolas was told by the court’s chief magistrate Paul Goldspring that she would be required to attend the next hearing in person at the Old Bailey.

Teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn died following a collision outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire (Family handout/PA)

But he added: “That may change because there will be a joint application to allow you to attend by video-link as you have today.”

The chief magistrate told the defendant the application would be decided by the judge at the crown court.

Ms Sacoolas spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth during the hearing as she followed proceedings next to her lawyer, Amy Jeffress.

Wearing a blue suit jacket and a spotted scarf, she looked straight ahead throughout the hearing.

Sending the case to the Old Bailey, Mr Goldspring said: “I hope you followed most of that. The first thing I have to do is send your case to the crown court.

“I’m going to grant you unconditional bail in this case - that means there are no restrictions from the court on you.”

More than 20 members of Mr Dunn’s family and friends, including his parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn and twin brother Niall, travelled to London for the hearing on Thursday.

They arrived wearing green ties and scarves in tribute to the teenager and his Kawasaki green motorbike as well as “Justice4Harry” wristbands.

The teenager’s loved ones hugged each other as they left the court following their three-year wait for criminal proceedings to begin.

Family spokesperson Radd Seiger told reporters outside: “We’re very pleased and relieved.

“We’re not going to make any comment now but we just want to thank the millions of people supporting us.”

Ms Sacoolas, whose address was not provided to the court as the chief magistrate was content with her lawyer’s address being provided instead, was granted unconditional bail to appear at the Old Bailey on 27 October.