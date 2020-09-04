Harry Dunn: Boris Johnson indicates support for virtual trial of woman accused of killing teenager

A car crashed into Harry Dunn's motorbike outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on 27 August, 2019: PA

Boris Johnson has said he will "support anything" to get justice for Harry Dunn, the teenager motorcyclist who was hit and killed outside a military base.

A car crashed into Dunn's motorbike outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on 27 August, 2019, and Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US intelligence official, was accused of killing the 19-year-old.

Following the crash, Ms Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to her home country, causing international uproar.

She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in December, but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by the US secretary of state, Mike Pence, the following month - a decision described as a "denial of justice" by the Home Office.

But when asked about the prospect of a virtual trial on Friday, the the prime minister said: "There is the legal possibility that you mention. I think the best thing that I can say is, I will support anything that helps to bring justice for Harry Dunn and bring some sort of closure for his family because they have suffered for a long time."

Harry's mother, Charlotte Charles, said: "We were very encouraged to see the prime minister's comments this afternoon about getting justice for Harry."

She told PA: "It's been the worst year of our lives and we cannot even begin the grieving process until we get justice and then closure.

"It has taken every ounce of our very being to get to this point, and we are so grateful to our supporters and the media for all their support. It means the world to us.

"We can now see that with Mr Johnson on board we are nearly there, and we hope to put an end to this nightmare soon."

The Attorney General is currently considering the possibility of trying Sacoolas, 43, virtually, or in her absence.

Last month Mr Dunn's family confirmed they had withdrawn their intention to sue the US government in a bid to find justice.

Mr Dunn's parents previously said they would pursue a claim against Donald Trump's administration for its handling of their son's case.

But Ms Charles said the family "can now see that the US government are working towards" Ms Sacoolas facing the UK justice system.

Additional reporting by PA Media

