Harry Dunn: Anne Sacoolas says she is 'devastated' over the crash

Harry Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike crashed into a Volvo outside an RAF military base in Northamptonshire on August 27

The US diplomat's wife who claimed diplomatic immunity after allegedly killing a British teenager in a crash has said she is "devastated by this tragic accident".

Anne Sacoolas, 43, wants to meet Harry Dunn's parents when they travel to the US this week to apologise, her lawyer said.

She spoke out on Saturday night after Mr Dunn's family confirmed they have arranged to meet her legal team in America "at the earliest possibility".

It is the first contact between the two parties since Mrs Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity and left the UK in the wake of Mr Dunn's death on August 27.

The 19-year-old was killed when his motorbike collided with a Volvo outside an RAF military base in Northamptonshire.

Mrs Sacoolas, who is reportedly married to a US intelligence official, was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road at the time.

"No loss compares to the death of a child and Anne extends her deepest sympathy to Harry Dunn’s family," her lawyer said, in a statement obtained by ITV News.

"Anne would like to meet with Mr. Dunn’s parents so that she can express her deepest sympathies and apologies for this tragic accident."

Ms Charles and Mr Dunn met with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab this week but said it hadn't helped them make any progress in their fight to get Mrs Sacoolas back to the UK.

"Mrs Sacoolas should do the humane thing: get on a plane and come back," said Ms Charles following the meeting.

"I still don't see how it can be humanely correct to get on a plane and run away from what she's done and try to continue her life."

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab sent a letter to Mr Dunn's parents saying that Mrs Sacoolas's diplomatic immunity no longer applies because she has returned to the US.

Mr Raab wrote that the US also considers that "immunity is no longer pertinent", according to Sky News.

He said that the case is now a matter for Northamptonshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service to take forward.

Legal experts have already suggested that Mr Dunn's family will have the right to sue Anne Sacoolas outside the UK jurisdiction.

During a phone call with Boris Johnson on Wednesday, US president Donald Trump said he was committed to finding a solution as soon as possible and sent his condolences to Harry's family.