Harry Dunn’s US ‘killer’ could finally appear before British court

Anne Sacoolas could appear before Westminster magistrates accused of causing the death of Harry Dunn, pictured

Harry Dunn’s alleged US killer could appear before UK magistrates next month under an agreement hammered out by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The Telegraph understands that Mr Dunn’s family have been told to prepare for a court appearance by Anne Sacoolas to face charges of causing his death when her car collided with his motorcycle three years ago this Saturday.

The hearing is expected to be held at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, with Ms Sacoolas appearing by videolink from the US - where she fled after her car hit his motorcycle when she was on the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton, in Northamptonshire.

“The CPS has reached an agreement with her defence lawyers to move forward,” said a political source.

Accused pulled out of previous hearing

The CPS had originally scheduled the virtual hearing for Jan 18 until Ms Sacoolas pulled out, forcing it to “vacate” it to “enable ongoing discussions between the CPS and Anne Sacoolas’s legal representatives to continue”.

The sticking point has been her request for assurances from the CPS that she would not be jailed if she was tried before the UK courts - a guarantee that no UK prosecutor could provide, according to legal sources.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in jail, which has been raised to life in new legislation that came into force last week.

Last year, a lawyer for Ms Sacoolas said her client was willing to undertake community service, make a financial contribution in Mr Dunn’s memory and to meet the parents to help give them some peace – an offer rejected by the family.

It is understood the CPS has told Ms Sacoolas’s lawyers it cannot tie the hands of a judge, who must be free to decide the length of any sentence if found guilty. Even if she was to plead guilty to a lesser charge of causing death by careless driving, the maximum sentence would still be five years’ jail.

Ms Sacoolas would be expected to serve the beginning of her sentence in the UK, under British law. The US has previously resisted her extradition, claiming she had diplomatic immunity, which would mean she would return to the UK voluntarily.

Plea not to prejudice legal proceedings

Ms Sacoolas, her husband Jonathan and three children left the UK in Aug 2019, days after Dunn’s death. Supporters of the Dunn family will demand her extradition if the agreement collapses.

A spokesman for the Dunn family declined to comment. Lawyers for Ms Sacoolas have been contacted.

A CPS spokesman said it had no further comment beyond its previous statement that Ms Sacoolas had a right to a fair trial. “It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings,” said the organisation.