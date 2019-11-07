Harry Dunn's family claims Donald Trump was ready to write cheque during meeting over teenager's death

Donald Trump tried to pay off Harry Dunn’s grieving parents when they visited the White House, the family spokesman has said.

The President was “standing by, ready to write a cheque” during the meeting at which the teenager’s parents lobbied for his alleged killer to return to the UK to face justice.

The 19-year-old died after his motorbike was hit by a car being driven on the wrong side of the road by Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American intelligence agent who then claimed diplomatic immunity.

The Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger disclosed yesterday that at the October meeting in the White House, Mr Trump had said the “Treasury department will sort this out”. Mrs Sacoolas was waiting in a next door room, but the parents declined Mr trump’s invitation for them to meet her.

Mr Seiger said: “You can imagine how intense the atmosphere was in there. What Trump said was to Robert O’Brien, his National Security Adviser. What he was clearly saying was the Treasury will sort you out.

Clearly the government are expecting to pay the bill.

“The arrangement was let’s get harry’s family to hug and kiss the lady [Mrs Sacoolas] and pay them off. That was the plan. It makes me sick to the stomach.”

Charlotte Charles, the boy’s mother, has said money “is not going to bring Harry back” and that she and the rest of the family just want the authorities involved in the case to “tell us the truth” and “learn that this cannot happen again”.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, a mother-of-three, is alleged to have been driving out of the RAF Croughton, a US airbase in Northamptonshire, on August 27 when the crash happened.

Mrs Charles and Harry’s father Tim Dunn yesterday met Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold to discuss the conduct of the force’s Chief Constable Nick Adderley throughout the investigation into their son’s death.

After the meeting Mr Mold admitted there were lessons to be learned from the investigation and said he would look at ways in which the family could be more supported.

Mrs Charles said after the meeting: “It’s harder to lie and withhold information and it’s easier to tell the truth. “That’s all we want. We want her (Mrs Sacoolas) to come back and we want the systems all the way around it to just tell us the truth.”