Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

Graeme Massie
·1 min read
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talk to members of OneWave, an awareness group for mental health and wellbeing at South Bondi Beach on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.

(Photo by Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry implied to Oprah Winfrey that the royal family grew jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to the public.

Harry said that the family’s attitude towards Meghan changed significantly after her hugely successful tour of Australia, their first as a married couple.

The couple spent 16-days in Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji in October 2018, just months after their wedding.

“It all changed after the Australia tour,” Harry told Oprah during Sunday’s interview.

The talk show host told him that it reminded her of Diana’s success in Australia in 1983, portrayed in the Netflix seriesThe Crown.

Harry even admitted that he had “seen some of” the show.

He told Oprah that Meghan became popular with the public on the tour, and described her as “one of the greatest assets” the royal family could have wished for.

But he suggested that her sudden star status led to issues for other members of the royal family.

“It was the first time the family got to see how incredible she was at the job. And that brought back memories,” said Harry.

Harry said that his family had embraced Meghan at the beginning of their relationship and that she had been received “far better than I expected.”

“I just wish that we would all learn from the past,” Harry added.

