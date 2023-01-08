Prince Harry ITV interview review: The Duke seemed incredulous that Tom Bradby was challenging his narrative

With every suggestion by Tom Bradby, the interview with the Duke became testier - PA

Prince Harry has been in therapy for years, and Harry: The Interview made one thing clear - it hasn’t solved his anger issues.

“I’m in such a good headspace now. The reality is, I’ve never been happier,” he said at the end. But the programme told a different story. Furious, defensive and just plain sad, it was a difficult watch for those of us who had hoped that life in Montecito might bring Harry the peace he claims to crave.

To all the historic reasons for that anger, Harry can now add Tom Bradby, chosen by the Sussexes as a friendly face. It was Bradby who spoke to Meghan on the couple’s South Africa tour and asked her, kindly, if she was doing OK. Harry appeared to have turned up for this interview in the belief that Bradby would merely be a conduit for his grievances, a way to deliver them unfiltered to a British television audience.

But Bradby came with a journalist’s agenda and, politely, began to question what he was hearing. With every suggestion he made - that the Royal family will be reeling from the disclosures of their private conversations in Harry’s memoir, that Harry hadn’t so much burned his bridges as “taken a flamethrower to them” - the interview became testier. Harry’s face grew pinker.

He seemed incredulous that someone was challenging his narrative. Bradby ventured that William might view the breakdown in the sibling relationship differently - “I think he would say he found you emotional, defensive, he couldn’t get through to you…” Harry glared at Bradby. “It’s quite a list of assumptions you’re making,” he seethed.

The atmosphere seemed rather like the one Harry describes in his book of a meeting between the so-called Fab Four, at which the former Duchess of Cambridge gripped her chair so hard that her knuckles turned white.

Bradby suggested at one point that the royal strife was positively Shakespearean. “You’ve probably read more Shakespeare than I have,” said Harry, somehow turning it into an accusation.

Bradby kept telling us that the book contained revelations that will surprise people, which might have been the case had every single one of them not been leaked beforehand (thank you, Spanish booksellers).

The book has its fair share of comedy - you’d need a heart of stone not to laugh at the dog bowl detail, or Harry getting so high on hallucinogens that he had a deep and meaningful conversation with a pedal bin - but that was sadly lacking from this interview.

Bradby attempted to lighten the tone by bringing up the chapter in which Harry talks about losing his virginity. “It’s four lines or something,” Harry said dismissively. “We can talk about you losing your virginity if you want.” Well, no, because Tom Bradby hasn’t just spilled the details of his first sexual encounter for all the world to read.

So in terms of scoops, the interview had little to recommend it, because every bit of the book had been done to death. As a psychological study, though, it was grimly fascinating. Nothing is Harry’s fault, and almost everything can be blamed on the press. He mentioned the tabloids more times than I could count, with a relentlessness that bordered on the obsessive.

Some of it made no sense, particularly on the subject of race. Meghan and Harry are fans of Lady Susan Hussey, and think the press accused her of being racist? The press made up the accusations that the Royal family was racist, when the couple were actually making a very different allegation about unconscious bias?

It was a strong interview but unpleasant to watch. Bradby looked exhausted by the end. Although I do suspect that, after this interview, he will be back on the Buckingham Palace Christmas card list.