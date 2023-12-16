Harry Major's Teaching Career at Hollywood High School
A former student speaks about Harry Major, who taught English at Hollywood High School for many years.
A former student speaks about Harry Major, who taught English at Hollywood High School for many years.
Interested in earning a degree in education but worried about funding? With TEACH Grants, students can receive up to $4,000 annually to pay for college. Here's what you need to know.
Learn about the available student loan options and how to apply for federal student loans to get the financing you need for college.
The federal funds rate can indirectly affect student loan interest rates for better or worse. Here's what you need to know.
Student loan payments will resume soon, and borrowers are taking another look at their debt. Some forms of loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
Opening a high-yield savings account is relatively simple, and adding one to your portfolio is a good way to maximize your savings.
Ohtani was reportedly taken aback by the late Lakers star's message.
Your personal term length affects your borrowing amount, interest rate, and overall repayment cost.
“Past a certain point, life becomes too short to live in the dark all the time,” he says.
You can earn APYs that are 10 times the national average for savings accounts with money market accounts and CDs, but which is better? Find out here.
The Supreme Court’s ruling on the charge in question has the potential to invalidate hundreds of Jan. 6 obstruction charges — including Donald Trump’s.
Shop now before these deals are gone.
Solar stocks are getting a bid after the Fed signals rate cuts next year.
Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Is shutting down its U.S.-based shared scooter operation and exploring a sale of its European business, TechCrunch has exclusively learned.
Disney CEO Bob Iger will face several key questions next year as the media giant attempts to turn around its stock decline amid an activist battle.
As he runs for reelection, President Biden may enjoy an enviable advantage: a compliant central bank goosing the economy.
Here's how an ARM loan works, as homebuyers face the highest rates in decades for fixed-rate mortgages.
Tyler Glasnow, an oft-injured strikeout artist, is on the move to L.A.
Here’s how student credit cards work and how to choose the right one for you.
Opendoor co-founder Eric Wu is stepping down from the real estate tech company, according to an SEC filing. The executive had gradually been decreasing his executive responsibilities at nine-year-old Opendoor. Last December, Wu announced he was stepping down from his role as CEO to serve as Opendoor’s president of marketplace.