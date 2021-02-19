Harry and Meghan confirm they're out as working royals for good

Brendan Morrow

Don't expect a royal return for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The U.K.'s Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Queen Elizabeth II "that they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family," Buckingham Palace said Friday.

"Following conversations with the Duke, the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," Buckingham Palace's statement said, adding that "while all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

In a shock announcement last year, Harry and Meghan said they'd be stepping back "as 'senior' members" of the British royal family, looking to "become financially independent" and "balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America." They later moved to Santa Barbara County, California, with their son, Archie.

The duke and duchess will now be returning their honorary military appointments and Royal patronages, which will be "redistributed among working members of the Royal Family," Buckingham Palace said. A spokesperson for the couple said they'll "remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world," noting that "we can all live a life of service."

Harry and Meghan, who recently announced they're expecting their second child together, are set to speak out during a highly-anticipated, prime-time interview with Oprah Winfrey on March 7 — and according to CBS' Gayle King, "nothing is off-limits."

