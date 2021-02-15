Duke and Duchess of Sussex may raise Palace eyebrows as they explain royal exit to Oprah

Victoria Ward
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recorded a 90-minute prime time special with Oprah
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recorded a "wide-ranging" and "intimate" interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they reveal all about their decision to step away from the Royal Family.

The 90-minute prime time special will be broadcast on US network CBS on March 7 and comes as proof, if any was needed, that the couple have no intention of returning to the UK.

The prospect of revelations detailing the reasons behind the Sussexes’ decision to leave the UK, largely thrashed out with the Queen behind closed doors, will send shockwaves through Buckingham Palace, which was not informed of the interview.

The royals have long taken pride in the mantra “never complain, never explain” and are unlikely to approve of such a move, seen more the preserve of celebrities than royalty.

But the decision also sets down a marker in terms of how the couple, who are expecting another baby, now see themselves and their brand.

There is also increasing speculation that the couple will lose their remaining patronages, and the Duke his honorary military titles, at the end of their one-year review period next month. Sources said: "There is no way back."

Regarding the interview, a senior palace aide made clear that as they were no longer working members of the Royal Family, their media commitments were “matters for them” and that they had no obligation to inform the royal household.

But they will be braced for stinging criticism, particularly from the Duchess whose tearful revelation in October 2019, that “not many people have asked if I’m OK,” was interpreted as a thinly veiled dig at the royals.

Yet the interview also comes at an extraordinary time, after the Duchess, 39, has fought a bitter legal battle with the Mail on Sunday for her right to privacy.

It will prompt further debate about the thin line between the desire to court publicity and the demand for a private life.

The programme, called Oprah with Meghan and Harry: a Primetime Special, has been produced by Winfrey’s own production company, Harpo Productions.

It will begin with a one-to-one chat between the broadcaster and the Duchess “covering everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” CBS said in a statement.

Later, the pair are joined by the Duke as they speak about “their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

The programme will be broadcast just three weeks before the one-year anniversary of so-called “Megxit”.

Oprah attended their May 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle - Michel Euler/AP
Winfrey, 67, is one of the couple's closest neighbours in Montecito, the exclusive Californian enclave where they moved last summer.

She has long courted the couple and is even understood to have befriended the Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, 64.

She attended their May 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle and recently promoted a “wellness superlatte” brand, in which the Duchess has invested, to her 19 million followers on Instagram, complete with a crown emoji.

The move prompted "more than a few raised eyebrows" at the palace amid concern that the Duchess was cashing in on her royal connections.

Winfrey has also teamed up with the Duke for a series on mental health for Apple TV, which is currently in production.

The announcement, made this weekend, that the Duchess is pregnant with another baby will also impact the Duke’s plans to return to the UK in June.

Meghan is understood to be around five months pregnant, and therefore due to give birth around June, making it unlikely that he could attend either the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday celebrations on June 10 or Trooping the Colour two days later.

However, the one royal engagement scheduled for this summer in which he is still hoping to take part is the unveiling of a statue of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been her 60th birthday.

Princess Diana sitting on the steps of her home at Highgrove, Gloucestershire - Tim Graham
A source close to the couple insisted he had not yet made any firm travel plans, due to restrictions caused by the pandemic.

But it is understood that if circumstances allow, he will do everything in his power to stand shoulder to shoulder with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, at the unveiling of the statue they jointly commissioned more than three years ago.

In May 2019, just three days after the birth of their first son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, the Duke travelled to the Netherlands to launch a one-year countdown to the Invictus Games.

Having left the newborn at home in Windsor with the Duchess, he spoke of the joy his baby son has brought, revealing he had “given him a new focus and goal” after the challenges he faced following the loss of his mother.

The Valentine’s Day announcement of the Duchess’s pregnancy was accompanied by a carefully curated, black and white image indicative of their new lives many thousands of miles from the formalities of Buckingham Palace.

The image was taken by the Duchess’s “dear friend,” society photographer Misan Harriman, who revealed that he was instrumental in setting up the couple’s first blind date, having introduced Meghan to their matchmaker.

Mr Harriman described the experience of capturing the couple and the Duchess’s burgeoning baby bump in gushing terms to Vogue magazine.

But he added: “Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn’t have met Harry. I’m grateful for whatever small part I played.”

The friend who orchestrated the couple’s blind date at Soho House on July 1 2016 is thought to have been Violet von Westenholz, a PR executive for Ralph Lauren.

Mr Harriman wined and dined Meghan the night before that blind date at exclusive private members club 5 Hertford Street in Mayfair.

When the Royal Family will get to meet the new addition to their ranks, who, if born in California as expected, will be a US citizen as well as eighth in line to the British throne, remains unknown.

With the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh unlikely to make a private visit due to their advancing years, they will be forced to wait until the Duchess chooses to return to the UK for a cuddle with their tenth great-grandchild.

