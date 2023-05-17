Harry and Meghan: What we know so far about the New York paparazzi incident

Prince Harry, Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" on Tuesday night, according to the couple's spokesperson.

New York police have said "numerous photographers" made their return home from an awards ceremony "challenging".

But questions have been raised about how the pursuit could have occurred in such a densely-populated part of New York City.

Here is everything we know so far about the incident.

On Tuesday night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were attending an awards ceremony in New York City hosted by the Ms. Foundation for Women.

Meghan, 41, was among the 2023 Women of Vision Award honourees for - in the organisation's own words - "her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls".

Ms Ragland, her mother, also attended the event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York's Manhattan borough.

The ceremony, which began at 19:00 local time (00:00 BST), lasted about three hours, after which the trio were seen leaving the event and getting into a black SUV.

According to the Sussexes' spokesperson, "a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi" followed them for "over two hours". They said the "relentless pursuit" resulted in "multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers".

It was alleged that those involved in the chase broke multiple road rules - including running a red light, driving on the pavement, driving while on the phone, driving while photographing and illegally blocking a moving vehicle.

It was also claimed that the presence of police did not stop the pursuit.

The BBC understands that Harry and Meghan, who are usually based in California, were staying at a friend's house while in the city but did not want to compromise their security by returning there directly.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News their vehicle circled the events venue for about an hour in an unsuccessful effort to shake off the paparazzi.

The outlet reports that they then went to the New York police department's 19th precinct police station, where they switched vehicles in another attempt to get away.

The BBC has learned that a New York taxi cab was flagged down for the pair, but they reverted to their own security vehicles after the cab was spotted.

The taxi driver, who identified himself as Sukhcharn 'Sonny' Singh, told the BBC that he had driven a block when the vehicle "got blocked by a garbage truck and all of sudden paparazzi came and started taking pictures", prompting his passengers to ask him to go back to the police station.

Mr Singh said the pair "looked nervous" about what was happening but the paparazzi were not being aggressive. Asked about the spokesperson's description of the chase, he said it was "exaggerated".

In a statement on Wednesday, New York police confirmed it had assisted the couple's private security team during their "challenging" return home.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard," it said.