Harry and Meghan Meet Jamaican PM at Bob Marley Movie Premiere

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, met the prime minister of Jamaica while they attended the premiere of a new Bob Marley biopic in Kingston, Jamaica, on Tuesday, January 23.

This footage, published to the Instagram of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, shows Harry and Meghan shaking hands with the PM.

Holness said that the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love was a “momentous occasion for our nation” and an opportunity to remember “Bob Marley’s ability to connect people through his music, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries.” Credit: Andrew Holness via Storyful