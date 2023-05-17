Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' paparazzi chase

STORY: Prince Harry, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi photographers in New York on Tuesday night, a spokesperson said.

The incident took place after they left the Ms. Foundation for Women, where Meghan was honored for her work.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers," the couple's spokesperson said in a statement.

The chase could have been fatal, said the spokesperson, and involved paparazzi driving on the sidewalk, running red lights and driving while taking pictures.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said public safety should always come first.

"...I thought that was a bit reckless and irresponsible."

Harry has long spoken out about his anger over press intrusion, which he blames for his mother’s death.

Princess Diana was killed when her limousine crashed as it sped away from chasing paparazzi in Paris in 1997.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, partly over what they described as intense media harassment.

Harry is currently involved in numerous court cases in London where he has accused papers of using unlawful methods to target him and his family.