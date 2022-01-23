Harry And Meghan, Olympic Bobsledder, New Publix: GA Good News

GEORGIA — Good news stories recently included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day supporting The King Center in Atlanta; free N95 masks will be distributed late this week at pharmacies in the state; how to get free COVID-19 tests; and a 6-month-old labradoodle named Hank is the first therapy dog to work with senior citizens in Forsyth County.

Plus, rocker Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform at the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom event; a report says Georgia is among the best states to drive in; a Douglasville native has landed a spot on the Olympic bobsled team for the fourth time; a new Publix is about to open; and more in our roundup of good news stories from Georgia's Patch sites this week.

Here are some of this week's good news headlines:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day supporting The King Center in Atlanta. A spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE magazine that the couple provided meals to volunteers and staff.

Whether it's high gas prices or back-to-back traffic, some states can be an absolute nightmare to navigate behind the wheel. However, Georgia isn't apparently one of them. According to a new WalletHub study, the Peach State is among the best states to drive in, ranking No. 6 overall.

Douglasville's Elana Meyers Taylor secured her spot on Team USA for the 2022 Winter Olympics, the U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Federation announced Monday — marking the bobsledder's fourth time at the Olympics.

The Forsyth County Senior Services welcomed patrons and community members to a meet and greet on Jan. 4 with their first therapy dog, a 6-month-old labradoodle named Hank.

The City of Brookhaven announced that Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will headline the 2022 Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival this year.

N95 masks will be available for pickup late this week at pharmacies and health centers in Georgia that partnered with the federal government's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

