Meghan and Harry Oprah interview - Live: Prince claims Charles and William ‘trapped’, as palace faces racism questions

(AP)

A two-hour TV special in which Oprah Winfrey interviewed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delivered a number of bombshell revelations that have been described as “devastating” and approaching “worst-case scenario territory” for Buckingham Palace.

The broadcast, which aired on American network, CBS, on Sunday night, was then played to UK audiences on ITV on Monday night.

During the interview, which was originally over three hours long but was cut down for TV, Meghan revealed that she had suffered from suicidal thoughts and said that the palace did not help her when asked.

She cleared up a number of rumours regarding her relationship with other royals calling the Queen “wonderful” - sharing examples of gifts and kind gestures - and saying that the whole family had been very welcoming.

Meghan also said that conversations were had about how dark her child’s skin would be when she was pregnant. Winfrey confirmed that Harry had asked her to ensure it was clear neither the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh were part of those conversations.

In a separate clip, Harry spoke about how he tried to see his grandmother, the Queen, shortly before the couple announced they were stepping down, but was unable to as she had a full diary, to which Oprah suggests ”the Queen gets to do what the Queen wants to do”.

He replied: “No, when you’re head of ‘The Firm’, there is people around you that give you advice. And what has also made me really sad is that sometimes that advice has been really bad.”

