Harry and Meghan Oprah interview: How the world reacted to the bombshell claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Annelies Gartner
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The British newspapers on Monday - GETTY IMAGES
The British newspapers on Monday - GETTY IMAGES

Reactions to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey have ranged from widespread anger at Buckingham Palace to support for the Royal family, as they come under pressure to respond to the allegations.

Here's a look at how the press, celebrities and politicians responded to the couple's claims.

How the British press responded

Some of the couple's strongest allegations were aimed at the British tabloids.

In the UK, where the interview aired a day after the US, the newspapers' reactions were varied.

The Telegraph highlighted the White House's response to the interview:

The Guardian called the racism claims "devastating":

The Daily Mail asked: "What have they done?"

The Metro said the couple have started "war on the Windsors" next to a touching family portrait of the Sussexes.

What the world's newspapers thought

New York Times critic Salamishah Tillet wrote: "Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview shows he is cleareyed, confrontational and emboldened to take on the British monarchy into which he was born and the white privilege that holds it up."

The New Straits Times, of Malaysia, said: “Prince Harry and his wife Meghan had scores to settle in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday but they also offered a generous glimpse of their "fairytale" new family life far from the monarchy.”

Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post noted Boris Johnson's loyalty to the Queen.

In Australia, the ABC news said: “Even while a member of the royal family, Meghan found ways to be heard. But her interview with Oprah is the loudest her voice has ever been and is likely to have long-lasting implications for the monarchy.”

The story was front page news in Australia - AP
The story was front page news in Australia - AP

The Washington Post took the opportunity to praise Winfrey, calling her the "greatest celebrity interviewer of all time".

How politicians reacted

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I have always had the highest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth.”

But on "all other matters to do with the Royal family, I have spent a long time now not commenting on Royal family matters and I don't intend to depart from that today".

US President Joe Biden has praised the Duchess's “courage”. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said: “For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health, and tell their own personal story, that takes courage.

"And that's certainly something the President believes. And he's talked about the importance of investing in these areas.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: "I've said before that I've not sensed an appetite from New Zealanders for significant change in our constitutional arrangements, and I don't expect that's likely to change quickly."

Hillary Clinton said it was "heartbreaking" to watch and accused the British media of "outrageous cruelty". She also criticised the Royal family for failing to embrace and protect the Duchess.

Mrs Clinton, speaking at an International Women's Day event, added: "I thought it was an extraordinary two hours of television. I've met both Harry and Meghan. I knew Harry's mother, Princess Diana."

What celebrities said

Serena Williams, the US tennis star who co-hosted the Duchess's baby shower in 2019, said: "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion.

"She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced."

Williams added: "I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of colour to minimise us."

British broadcaster Piers Morgan aired his ire for the Sussexes tell-all interview. "This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family,"he said.

"I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful."

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock also shared a lengthy message of support for the Duchess on Instagram.

She wrote: "What people may wish to believe and view as a 'privileged life' let this be a lesson to all of us. When you become known to the public there is no safety net to protect you from what people can fire out and say about you.

"We witness this all the time, particularly concerning women and more to the core, women of colour. Meghan has been dragged from the start and we have all witnessed it. I praise her strength and determination for speaking out on her experiences showing the underlying racism lying within the royal establishment."

Aussie star Hugh Jackman praised the couple for being brave enough to speak out on mental health issues.

Appearing on US TV show The Talk, Sharon Osbourne said: "The thing that really got me was the press release that the palace gave out about Harry and Meghan not wanting their son to have a title.

"They said he was not going to become a prince. That is his (birth)right... it's really shameful and hurtful for that child, when he grows up, because he will look at his cousins and go, 'What's wrong with me?"'

Amanda Gorman, the young black poet who stole the show at Mr Biden's inauguration, said: "Meghan was the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era.

"They didn't just maltreat her light - they missed out on it."

Recommended Stories

  • Labour demands Palace end its silence over Meghan Markle’s racism allegation

    Jonathan Ashworth calls on royal family to ‘come forward with a process’ – after more than 24 hours of silence

  • Dr. Fauci Just Warned Doing This is Incredibly “Ill Advised”

    While the COVID-19 pandemic first started in December 2020, it has been a full year since life in America dramatically changed as a result. Over the last 365 we have fluctuated between total and partial lockdowns and closures, to full reopenings in some states. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was asked by CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook to reflect on the pandemic, exactly one year in, and asked what his predictions are for the future. During the interview he issued one warning that if gone unfollowed, could result in another surge. Read on to learn what he warned about—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. Dr. Fauci Said It’s “Very Risky” to Pull Back on Public Safety MeasuresDr. Fauci explained that he is concerned about the new, highly transmissible variants that are quickly becoming dominant, and that they could undermine the progress being made by vaccination. "It's kind of a bit of a race of getting as many people vaccinated as you possibly can with these variants which are assuming dominance,” he said. “The news that's somewhat encouraging is that the vaccines that are being distributed currently in the United States, particularly the MRNA vaccines, do pretty well against that 117."He added that he is worried that relaxing restrictions prematurely, a la Texas and Mississippi, could result in another surge. “It's dismay. It's ill advised,” he said when asked about it. “What you really want to do is get the baseline very far down and then gradually pull back on the public health measures. But to just turn it on like a light switch and turn it off like a light switch is very risky."He added that much of the focus needs to be put on vaccination. "You really want to get the overwhelming majority of people vaccinated, not only for their own health and their own safety, that of their families, but the fact that they will then be contributing to this overall effect of what we refer to as herd immunity,” he pointed out. In the meantime, nobody should live in a false sense of security. "We want to make sure we don't generate another surge, which is the reason why it's no time now to pull back on some of the public health measures,” said Fauci. RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. FauciDr. Fauci Says Here’s How to Avoid COVID-19So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Minneapolis judge hopes to start jury selection in trial over George Floyd death

    A Minneapolis judge planned to begin screening jurors on Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former policeman facing criminal charges for his role in the death of George Floyd during an arrest that caused an outcry around the world. The trial is seen as a landmark case on police violence against Black people in the United States, a country where police officers are rarely found to be criminally responsible for killing civilians. Chauvin's lawyers are asking the state Supreme Court to prevent the additional charge being applied.

  • ‘Noble’ or ‘Vile’? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Splits Hollywood Stars

    In their interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped some explosive revelations about their experience with the British Royal Family, and why the couple chose to distance themselves from the monarchy. Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say about it. Winfrey spent most of the interview primarily talking with Markle, the American actress and former “Suits” star who is expecting the couple’s second child — a girl. For some, the immediate reaction was anger. Piers Morgan released a slew of tweets Monday morning, mostly condemning Markle’s claims, referring to her as the “Pinocchio Princess.” He began by calling the interview “an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family.” This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle – but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/F2QDxELSsr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021 Morgan followed up a column in the Daily Mail where he called the interview a “disgraceful diatribe of race-baiting propaganda.” He was joined by other conservative figures in slamming the pair. Imagine being Prince Philip: fighting Nazis, helping preside over the UK during the Cold War and the economic struggles of the 1970s, and now watching your spoiled grandson basically call the institution to which you have silently devoted your life a vile repository of bigotry. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 8, 2021 In which M & H pretend that no royal has had it worse in the press than they have. Give me a break. Have you ever seen such privileged people wallowing in their own (perceived) victimhood like this? https://t.co/TTIiLhw9uD — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 8, 2021 Meghan Markle is less than 25% black. Her son is less than 12% black. Her and Harry implying that everything that happened to them is because of her blackness is a sickening level of scapegoating. What Harry is doing to his family (who cannot respond) is unforgivable. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 8, 2021 The irony of Meghan Markle's remarks: she's accusing a hereditary monarchy of racism. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) March 8, 2021 But there were also those who stood in solidarity and support of the former royals. Tennis icon Serena Williams tweeted out a full statement defending Markle, writing, “She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.” pic.twitter.com/fYx4HlZutl — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) March 8, 2021 Very telling that Harry said #TheInstitution was cool with #MeghanMarkle until they saw how effortless it was for her to come into the family & connect w/people on that first press tour & how she shined. She was loved & accepted and they turned on her because of it. #Jealousy — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 8, 2021 Fully on the Sussex’s side here & so happy they made the break! Need more info about William – sounds really bad. Also – we need the return of the big Oprah interview — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 8, 2021 I’m not surprised one bit by what #MeghanMarkle & #PrinceHarry are describing they experienced. Any institutions (Royals & Press) that was established when racism (slavery) and sexism were widely accepted – – what else would you expect? Racist Roots go deep! pic.twitter.com/ntswLFjzzX — Karamo (@Karamo) March 8, 2021 And for some, the interview was simply a reminder of Oprah’s professional prowess. Many, including “The Bachelorette” alum Wells Adams and “Star Trek” actor George Takei called for Oprah to become the reigning queen of America. Correct me if I’m wrong, but @Oprah is the Queen of America, right? #MeghanandHarryonOprah — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) March 8, 2021 !!!!!!! Never ever doubt @Oprah “the GOAT”. She will always ask what you are thinking. #HarryandMeghanonOprah — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) March 8, 2021 Maybe they should just make Oprah queen and call it a day. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 8, 2021 See more reactions below: The idea that all of England is waking up to this #MeghanAndHarryonOprah pic.twitter.com/7FTn6pm3hr — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) March 8, 2021 Royalty is not a shield from the devastation and despair of racism. #MeghanMarkle — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 8, 2021 It’s true what Meghan Markle told @Oprah, we don’t know what goes on in people’s lives behind closed doors. That’s something we can all remember. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 8, 2021 Happy International Women’s Day y’all! I’m so proud of Meghan and Oprah for bringing their A game and standing up to racism. Prince Harry is a man’s man for standing up to his family and the “Institution” that took so much courage. Diana would be so proud! — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) March 8, 2021 Still in shock and awe from #MeghanandHarryonOprah. But it goes to show no matter who you are, there are family members who are jealous and deceitful. And his grandmother is the Queen and his father is the Prince or was?!? Whatever! — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) March 8, 2021 So I wanted to have fun takes and jokes, but when somebody asks for the kind of help Meghan’s talking about – one of the hardest things a human can do – they should get it. Poor. Rich. Famous. Royal. Whatever. Be kinder to one another. #MeghanandHarryonOprah — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) March 8, 2021 I dislike phonies- #MeghanMarkle is the consummate phony https://t.co/ZsOWa8pkw9 — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) March 8, 2021 Meghan was the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era. They didn't just maltreat her light–they missed out on it. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 8, 2021 var _bp = _bp||[]; _bp.push({ "div": "Brid__1", "obj": {"id":"21259","stats":{"wp":1},"title":"Kristen Stewart on The Crown and Playing Princess Di ","video":"683059","width":"640","height":"360"}}); Read original story ‘Noble’ or ‘Vile’? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Splits Hollywood Stars At TheWrap

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Having a Girl!

    Prince Harry's reaction is just so sweet. ❤️

  • 'Takes courage' to speak up as Meghan did -White House

    Psaki was asked by a reporter if President Joe Biden and the First Lady had watched the interview. In her response Psaki added, "And let me just reiterate that we have a strong and abiding relationship with the British people and a special partnership with the government of the United Kingdom on a range of issues and that will continue."Meghan, whose mother is Black and father is white, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS late on Sunday (March 7), said she was pushed to the brink of suicide after marrying into royalty in 2018.It was the couple's first major TV interview since stepping back from the British royal family a year ago. Harry and Meghan also said the royal family had concerns about how dark their son's skin might be.

  • Audiences hold back, even as more movie theaters open

    Walt Disney Animation's “ Raya and the Last Dragon ” earned an estimated $8.6 million from 2,045 locations in North America. The well-reviewed fantasy adventure, featuring the voices of Awkwafina and Kelly Marie Tran, is also available for Disney+ subscribers to rent and stream at home for $29.99.

  • Board to begin search for permanent Capitol Police chief

    The board that oversees the U.S. Capitol Police is beginning a search for a permanent police chief, a person familiar with the matter said, as the fallout from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol continues. Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has faced scrutiny from Capitol Hill leaders and congressional committees over law enforcement failures that allowed thousands of rioters to overtake police officers during the insurrection. The search for the permanent leader of the force, which has more than 2,300 sworn officers and civilian employees, will be nationwide, and while Pittman can apply for the position, she is not guaranteed it, according to the person, who had direct knowledge of the search.

  • The Best Twitter Reactions to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview

    As usual, Twitter did not hold back.

  • Did CBS Pay Oprah Winfrey Up To $9M For Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Interview?

    Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a.k.a. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, did not receive financial compensation for their confessional interview with Oprah Winfrey, ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIACA) reportedly paid the talk show doyenne between $7 million and $9 million for the licensing fee for the two-hour production. What Happened: A Wall Street Journal article sourcing unnamed “people familiar with the pact,” stated CBS was also charging about $325,000 per 30 seconds to commercial advertisers who sought to be included in the program, a sum that is approximately twice the regular price of ad time during the Sunday night primetime programming bloc. An average of 17.1 million viewers watched the telecast, according to Nielsen. Although Winfrey has ties to CBS — she was briefly part of the “60 Minutes” on-air team and has a high-publicized "BFF" relationship with morning news host Gayle King — the unnamed sources also claimed Winfrey’s Harpo Productions pitched the interview to Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBC and the Walt Disney Co.’s (NYSE: DIS) ABC. Was It Worth The Money? The interview, which included bombshell claims by Markle that racism and mental cruelty from within the royal family and palace administration drove her to consider suicide, created a sensation across traditional and social media. The interview will air this evening in Great Britain on ITV plc (LON: ITV). The Sussexes have withdrawn as working members of the royal family and resettled in Montecito, California, where they signed production deals to produce documentaries with Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) and podcasts with Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT). During the interview, Prince Harry stated the couple signed those deals after they were cut off financially from the royal family and required funds to pay for the security detail that was withdrawn by the palace after the couple left Great Britain in January 2020 to briefly take up residence in Canada. (Photo: Mark Jones, Wikimedia Commons) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Paramount Moving 'A Quiet Place Part II' To Memorial Day Weekend Is A Big DealComic-Con Cancels For Second Straight Year, Plans Smaller Show For November© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Calls to #AbolishTheMonarchy went viral after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

    Calls for the abolition of the British monarchy were made on social media following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah.

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah interview - live: Prince Charles makes first public appearance since interview as Palace in ‘crisis talks’

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • CDC: People on the cusp of being overweight have the lowest COVID-19 risk

    New data from the CDC found people with a BMI of 24 or 25, on the edge of overweight, were least likely to be hospitalized or die from coronavirus.

  • Next COVID surge will cause significant number of deaths this year, warns Chris Whitty

    Chris Whitty has warned 'significant numbers' of people will still die from coronavirus later this year – even as millions are vaccinated.

  • Good Morning, Britain: Meghan Markle Didn’t Spill the Tea, She Smashed the China

    There are some things you just don’t do on British television, and slamming the Royal Family tops the list. But in the course of two momentous hours, an unwritten, invisible code of conduct that quietly permeates most Royal-centric programming in the U.K. came crashing down. “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special” aired on […]

  • Manhattan DA subpoenas lender for Trump’s Chicago skyscraper in sign of expanding probe, report says

    The Manhattan district attorney subpoenaed documents late last year from a big-money investor that loaned Donald Trump’s company money to build a skyscraper in Chicago — a sign that the DA is continuing to expand his financial fraud investigation into the ex-president, according to a report Monday. Sources told CNN that District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. slapped Fortress Investment Group with a ...

  • Minimalist home decor brand gains 'cult-like' following of suburban moms: 'Nearly cost me my marriage'

    Live. Laugh. Love. Let yourself resell inexpensive home decor for a massive profit.

  • How the Queen and the Royal Family Are Handling Allegations of Racism After Oprah Interview

    Royal expert Katie Nicholl shares how the Royal Family are handling allegations of racism after the ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special’ aired Sunday night. During the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up to Oprah Winfrey about the racism the Duchess of Sussex has faced along with the ‘concern’ in the royal family about how dark the child’s skin color would be.

  • Casey Affleck Thriller ‘Every Breath You Take’ Lands At Vertical For April U.S. Bow

    EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment said Monday that it has acquired North American rights to Every Breath You Take, a psychological thriller directed by Vaughn Stein that stars Casey Affleck, Sam Claflin, Michelle Monaghan, Veronica Ferres and India Eisley. The pic will now get a U.S. theatrical release and Premium VOD bow on April 2. Every Breath […]

  • Jury selection paused in Derek Chauvin trial

    Prosecutors argue the ex-Minneapolis officer should not stand trial in the killing of George Floyd until appeals over charges are resolved.