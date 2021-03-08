Harry and Meghan Oprah interview: How the world reacted to the bombshell claims

The British newspapers on Monday - GETTY IMAGES

Reactions to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey have ranged from widespread anger at Buckingham Palace to support for the Royal family, as they come under pressure to respond to the allegations.

Here's a look at how the press, celebrities and politicians responded to the couple's claims.

How the British press responded

Some of the couple's strongest allegations were aimed at the British tabloids.

In the UK, where the interview aired a day after the US, the newspapers' reactions were varied.

The Telegraph highlighted the White House's response to the interview:

Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: “Duchess has shown courage, says Biden”



📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletter: https://t.co/QHsh1NXonI#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0GULI3D4KA — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 8, 2021

The Guardian called the racism claims "devastating":

Guardian front page, Tuesday 9 March 2021: Palace in crisis following devastating racism claim pic.twitter.com/MAGqMq8EM8 — The Guardian (@guardian) March 8, 2021

The Daily Mail asked: "What have they done?"

The Metro said the couple have started "war on the Windsors" next to a touching family portrait of the Sussexes.

What the world's newspapers thought

New York Times critic Salamishah Tillet wrote: "Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview shows he is cleareyed, confrontational and emboldened to take on the British monarchy into which he was born and the white privilege that holds it up."

Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview shows he is cleareyed, confrontational and emboldened to take on the British monarchy into which he was born and the white privilege that holds it up, our critic writes.https://t.co/I03mbpPdIu — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 8, 2021

The New Straits Times, of Malaysia, said: “Prince Harry and his wife Meghan had scores to settle in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday but they also offered a generous glimpse of their "fairytale" new family life far from the monarchy.”

Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post noted Boris Johnson's loyalty to the Queen.

Boris Johnson praises Queen Elizabeth, steering clear of explosive Harry and Meghan interview https://t.co/C21kvWqSnZ — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) March 9, 2021

In Australia, the ABC news said: “Even while a member of the royal family, Meghan found ways to be heard. But her interview with Oprah is the loudest her voice has ever been and is likely to have long-lasting implications for the monarchy.”

The story was front page news in Australia - AP

The Washington Post took the opportunity to praise Winfrey, calling her the "greatest celebrity interviewer of all time".

Perspective: Oprah proved she is greatest celebrity interviewer of all time. All journalists can learn from her. https://t.co/JmX1eogyfz — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 8, 2021

How politicians reacted

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "I have always had the highest admiration for the Queen and the unifying role that she plays in our country and across the Commonwealth.”

But on "all other matters to do with the Royal family, I have spent a long time now not commenting on Royal family matters and I don't intend to depart from that today".

US President Joe Biden has praised the Duchess's “courage”. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said: “For anyone to come forward and speak about their own struggles with mental health, and tell their own personal story, that takes courage.

"And that's certainly something the President believes. And he's talked about the importance of investing in these areas.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: "I've said before that I've not sensed an appetite from New Zealanders for significant change in our constitutional arrangements, and I don't expect that's likely to change quickly."

Hillary Clinton said it was "heartbreaking" to watch and accused the British media of "outrageous cruelty". She also criticised the Royal family for failing to embrace and protect the Duchess.

Mrs Clinton, speaking at an International Women's Day event, added: "I thought it was an extraordinary two hours of television. I've met both Harry and Meghan. I knew Harry's mother, Princess Diana."

What celebrities said

Serena Williams, the US tennis star who co-hosted the Duchess's baby shower in 2019, said: "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion.

"She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced."

Williams added: "I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of colour to minimise us."

British broadcaster Piers Morgan aired his ire for the Sussexes tell-all interview. "This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family,"he said.

"I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful."

The two big questions from THAT interview:

1) Who was allegedly racist to Harry about his baby?

2) Who allegedly told Meghan she couldn't have any help when she told them she felt suicidal?

The Sussexes could prevent a lot of damaging rumour-mongering if they tell us. pic.twitter.com/SONT1BlflY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock also shared a lengthy message of support for the Duchess on Instagram.

She wrote: "What people may wish to believe and view as a 'privileged life' let this be a lesson to all of us. When you become known to the public there is no safety net to protect you from what people can fire out and say about you.

"We witness this all the time, particularly concerning women and more to the core, women of colour. Meghan has been dragged from the start and we have all witnessed it. I praise her strength and determination for speaking out on her experiences showing the underlying racism lying within the royal establishment."

Aussie star Hugh Jackman praised the couple for being brave enough to speak out on mental health issues.

I recommend ... Meghan & Harry’s courageous interview w @Oprah When someone’s brave enough to ask for help, we must listen. I sit on the board of @Gotcha_4_Life - an organization dedicated to mental fitness. They can help. You are not alone. #HarryandMeghan #archewellfoundation pic.twitter.com/vicpT6vFD4 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) March 8, 2021

Appearing on US TV show The Talk, Sharon Osbourne said: "The thing that really got me was the press release that the palace gave out about Harry and Meghan not wanting their son to have a title.

"They said he was not going to become a prince. That is his (birth)right... it's really shameful and hurtful for that child, when he grows up, because he will look at his cousins and go, 'What's wrong with me?"'

Meghan was the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era. They didn't just maltreat her light--they missed out on it. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) March 8, 2021

Amanda Gorman, the young black poet who stole the show at Mr Biden's inauguration, said: "Meghan was the Crown's greatest opportunity for change, regeneration, and reconciliation in a new era.

"They didn't just maltreat her light - they missed out on it."