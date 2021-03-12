Harry and Meghan on Oprah: Telegraph readers have their say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Telegraph Readers
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A red rose lies on the ground in front of Buckingham Palace as reaction continues after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle&#39;s interview with Oprah Winfrey in London - JOHN SIBLEY&#xa0;/REUTERS
A red rose lies on the ground in front of Buckingham Palace as reaction continues after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey in London - JOHN SIBLEY /REUTERS

It was an interview that sent shockwaves around the world as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of astonishing claims about the Royal family and life behind palace doors to Oprah Winfrey.

From alleged racism to rifts, the ramifications and fallout from the bombshell revelations will be far-reaching.

The commentators have had their say - now it's time for Telegraph readers. Join the conversation in the comments section.

'This was sadly very predictable'

@Julie Tilke:

"This was sadly, very predictable. I appreciate that this woman was embarking on a transition to a very different kind of life, we are talking about a mature woman of the world - not some sheltered innocent.

"It is inconceivable that she was oblivious to both the benefits and constraints that would come from such a move. It is perhaps more likely that she thought she could pick and choose the attractive bits while ignoring the behavioural obligations."

'They had a right to speak up'

@Linda Alexander:

"I wholeheartedly believe Harry and Meghan’s version of events. It is sad that they had to tell their truth in the media, but I believe they had a right to speak up.

"All this is unnecessary though and could be resolved responsively, with empathy."

The Duchess of Sussex is doing herself no favours

@Eileen McGlone:

"I’m trying very hard to see both sides of this because to be honest I am not a particular fan of the monarchy despite growing up with a strong acceptance of it.

"Their rituals between pecking orders beggars belief in this day and age so I personally felt a good deal of concern when I heard that an American actress would be marrying into such an arrangement.

"I asked myself many times how on earth someone who had led such an independent life and lived in a country that had fought so heavily for their independence could even consider taking on her new role.

"I am not surprised by what she has said, however, I am not sure that she is doing either herself or anyone else a favour with this interview."

'Bad news'

@Anthony Bowers:

"Overall, whoever one sides with, this massive public display of grievance is very bad news for the nation's international reputation and the future of the monarchy as the new Elizabethan era approaches its close."

'The damage to the Commonwealth could be significant'

@Claire Bright:

"One should not make an allegation without being able to support it with evidence or corroboration. I can see no reason why this couple could not just live a quiet life in America without this ‘noise’.

"They are not poor, or untalented. They can work to support themselves and they have already purchased a substantial house.

"The damage to the Commonwealth could be significant as the Royal family cannot defend themselves and clear their name, as the damage has been done."

'The whole country welcomed Meghan'

@Elizabeth Evans:

"I was very happy for Harry when he met Meghan and the whole country celebrated. I thought the Royal family were very welcoming.

"I feel the whole country welcomed Meghan. I think Meghan never wanted to play the Royal role and looked for problems.

"It is a joke for someone who has complained about privacy and intrusion that she has taken part in this interview.

"One day Harry will wake up and realise what he has done. Disgraceful."

'Should be treated with scepticism'

@James Jeffrey:

"Well, they have given an interview with no probing questions from Oprah, so it is totally one-sided. As such it should be treated with a measure of scepticism."

'The interview lacked authenticity'

@Peter Roberts

"The interview lacked detail, if you are going to level accusations then get the facts out. If you are not prepared to voice them, then don’t. The interview lacked authenticity and facts."

'You will always react when pushed into a corner'

@Al Passion:

"I myself suffered anxiety with each news clip about Meghan and wondered why the Royal family didn’t step in.

"I often wondered if Meghan and Harry are human because there is no way anyone can take that much pressure. When someone is pushed into a corner they will react and they did."

'You can’t pick and choose'

@Tony Hayns:

I fail to understand what they hoped to get from the interview. None of the allegations can be proved, unless the Palace admits the claims, which is extremely unlikely.

They left the Royal family for a less intrusive life, however they have decided to expose the story to the biggest chat show host on the planet, you can’t pick and choose what parts of the media or Royal life you want and don’t want to participate in.

'Harry now can be happy'

@Summer Hutchins:

"I admire Harry and Meghan’s courage and bravery. I praise them for speaking the truth and wish them all the very best with their future. Harry now has his own family and can be happy."

Have your say. Share your thoughts on this week's Royal revelations in the comments section below.

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Harry says his family 'cut him off': Who gets security in the Royal Family?

    Prince Harry says he lost financial support from his family after moving to Canada.

  • Popularity of Harry and Meghan plummets in UK after Oprah interview, poll says

    The popularity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan has tumbled in Britain and has never been lower following their explosive interview with U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey, according to a poll on Friday. During the interview aired last Sunday, Meghan said her pleas for help while she felt suicidal were ignored and that one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be. The tell-all interview has plunged the 1,000-year-old monarchy into its greatest crisis this century, and according to a YouGov poll, the standing of the two royals has also taken a big hit in the aftermath.

  • Harry and Meghan's interview hit the royal brand where it hurts most

    "The greatest damage for the monarchy lies in what this has done to its international reputation," one expert said.

  • You Can Now Watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Oprah Interview on Demand

    This was the Sussexes' first televised interview since 2017.

  • Last summer, Disney promised change. Then the first Black 'Bachelor's' season unraveled

    After pledging 'real change' amid last year's protests, ABC and owner Walt Disney Co. stayed silent as a firestorm over race consumed its reality-TV flagship.

  • Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden Test Positive for COVID-19

    The King of Sweden previously spoke out against the country's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a rare rebuff

  • Urban Meyer calls James Robinson an ‘integral’ player to build around in RB room

    The new Jaguars coach had positive words to say about James Robinson, the undrafted rookie who finished tied for fifth in rushing in 2020.

  • Wayfair has tons of patio furniture on sale right now—here are the best deals

    Wayfair is currently offering huge price cuts on all-things outdoor and patio furniture—click to discover the best deals available.

  • Court: 'Hotel Rwanda' hero wasn't kidnapped, faces trial

    A court has ruled that the man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” was not kidnapped when he was tricked into boarding a chartered flight from Dubai to Rwanda, where he was arrested and now faces a criminal trial on terrorism charges. The 66-year-old Paul Rusesabagina, once praised for saving hundreds of ethnic Tutsis from Rwanda’s 1994 genocide while a hotel manager, faces nine charges. A special chamber of Rwanda's High Court ruled Wednesday that Rusesabagina was tricked into coming back to Rwanda but not kidnapped and the country’s laws are silent on arrests under such circumstances.

  • Big finish sends Garcia to big lead at Players Championship

    Sergio Garcia rushed to the first tee and raced to the finish line Thursday in The Players Championship. Most importantly, he avoided the kind of wreck that allowed the TPC Sawgrass to live up to its reputation as the course where anything can happen to anyone at any time. Garcia thought he had plenty of time to get from the range to the 10th tee to start his round.

  • Jared Leto on Working With Lady Gaga in the Upcoming ‘House of Gucci’ Film (Exclusive)

    ET spoke with the actor about his role in 'The Little Things' and current project working alongside Lady Gaga in 'House of Gucci.'

  • Meghan Dumped the British Monarchy for Its Racism—the U.K.'s Former Colonies Should Do the Same

    Let’s get the obvious out of the way—we know the British monarchy is a racist institution. The U.K.’s royal family owes most of its riches (which currently amounts to over $28 billion, according to Forbes) to enslaving Africans and colonizing half of the world—including my home country, Jamaica, and, at one point, the nation that would go on to be the United States of America.

  • Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Tease First Look At ‘House of Gucci’

    Lady Gaga in a murder mystery? Say less!

  • Most coronavirus long-haulers are women. That may be because they mount a stronger immune response to the virus.

    Women seem to mount a stronger immune response to the coronavirus, which can trigger symptoms akin to anautoimmune disease in extreme cases.

  • After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview, young Americans won't view the monarchy the same way again

    Similar to Princess Diana's famous BBC interview in 1995, Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview left people choosing sides.

  • Why the Duchess of Cambridge’s new pink outfit could carry a conciliatory message

    The Duchess of Cambridge is unlikely to be issuing any personal comment on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired in the UK on Monday night. But we do know that she has communicated important messages through her clothes over the years, and if her latest appearance at a school in Stratford to promote a children’s mental health initiative is any indication, we can assume that she wants to extend an olive branch to her brother and sister-in-law.

  • Biden Plans Blitz to Sell His $1.9 Trillion Stimulus

    President Joe Biden signed a sweeping economic package into law Thursday, a day earlier than originally planned and just a few hours before addressing the nation to promote the massive relief effort. The signing of Biden’s first legislative victory came exactly one year after the World Health Organization declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic. The bill, passed without any Republican support in Congress, adds another $1.9 trillion to the federal response to the coronavirus crisis, pushing total spending to roughly $5.5 trillion over the last 12 months. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said the signing was done ahead of schedule in order “to move as fast as possible,” and the new law would be celebrated at the White House with congressional leaders on Friday. Relief payments of up to $1,400 per person could start flowing within a few days, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, with direct deposits arriving as soon as this weekend and continuing for the “next several weeks.” Selling the package: The White House is confident that the bill will continue to be popular. “You don’t actually need to go sell this bill,” White House adviser Anita Dunn told The Washington Post. “It’s one of the few bills that has become more popular as it moved through Congress, not less. We don’t need to convince people that Americans need help; we need to tell them how they can get that help.” Still, Biden plans to spend the next few weeks promoting the relief package to the American people. As part of that effort, the White House unveiled a new website to celebrate the legislation and to help people learn about the benefits it provides. The president will hit the road next week, traveling to Pennsylvania on Tuesday and then to Georgia on Friday, where he will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris. The vice president will travel on her own earlier in the week, stopping in California, Colorado and Nevada as part of the public relations campaign. The White House also plans to have administration officials, mayors and governors appear on local TV all over the country to talk up the relief plan, Reuters reported. The promotional effort is driven in part by memories of the Great Recession in 2009, when President Obama spent little time selling his roughly $800 billion stimulus program to the American people. Biden officials see that lack of public relations as a mistake, one that helped Republicans take back the House the following year. “We didn’t do enough to explain to the American people what the benefits were” back in 2009, Psaki said Wednesday. A different era? Presidential historian Thomas Alan Schwartz told Reuters that the bill’s popularity could help Democrats avoid the fate of losing seats in Congress in the mid-terms following a presidential victory. “I think it could lead to a very positive aura to the presidency and to this sense that it’s ‘morning again in America,’” he said. Republicans signaled their negative communications strategy on the legislation this week, downplaying its effectiveness while portraying as a leftist threat. “Democrats inherited a turning tide,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said Tuesday. “The vaccine trends and economic trends were in place before this bill was ever voted on, before this president was sworn in. But they’re determined to push to the front of the parade with this effort to push America to the left.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Sergio Garcia eagles final hole to lead The Players

    Sergio Garcia used a late surge to shoot a 7-under 65 on Thursday and the Spaniard holds a two-shot lead after the first round of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Brian Harman was alone in second place at 5 under, while a group of three at 4 under included England's Matthew Fitzpatrick, Canada's Corey Conners and Ireland's Shane Lowry when play was suspended due to darkness with 21 players still on the course. Playing in the morning wave, Garcia started on the back nine at TPC Sawgrass and made the turn at 3 under thanks to an eagle on the par-5 16th.

  • Prince William Speaks Out: ‘We Are Very Much Not a Racist Family’

    Prince William has spoken out following his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview, becoming the first member of the Royal Family to address the allegations of racism lodged by the couple. “We are very much not a racist family,” he said in response to a question from Sky News during a visit to […]

  • Ina Garten's Backyard Is the Most Peaceful Place on the Internet

    Love Ina! And how beautiful is her garden!?