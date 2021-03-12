Harry and Meghan on Oprah: Telegraph readers have their say

A red rose lies on the ground in front of Buckingham Palace as reaction continues after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey in London - JOHN SIBLEY /REUTERS

It was an interview that sent shockwaves around the world as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of astonishing claims about the Royal family and life behind palace doors to Oprah Winfrey.

From alleged racism to rifts, the ramifications and fallout from the bombshell revelations will be far-reaching.

The commentators have had their say - now it's time for Telegraph readers. Join the conversation in the comments section.

'This was sadly very predictable'

@Julie Tilke:

"This was sadly, very predictable. I appreciate that this woman was embarking on a transition to a very different kind of life, we are talking about a mature woman of the world - not some sheltered innocent.

"It is inconceivable that she was oblivious to both the benefits and constraints that would come from such a move. It is perhaps more likely that she thought she could pick and choose the attractive bits while ignoring the behavioural obligations."

'They had a right to speak up'

@Linda Alexander:

"I wholeheartedly believe Harry and Meghan’s version of events. It is sad that they had to tell their truth in the media, but I believe they had a right to speak up.

"All this is unnecessary though and could be resolved responsively, with empathy."

The Duchess of Sussex is doing herself no favours

@Eileen McGlone:

"I’m trying very hard to see both sides of this because to be honest I am not a particular fan of the monarchy despite growing up with a strong acceptance of it.

"Their rituals between pecking orders beggars belief in this day and age so I personally felt a good deal of concern when I heard that an American actress would be marrying into such an arrangement.

"I asked myself many times how on earth someone who had led such an independent life and lived in a country that had fought so heavily for their independence could even consider taking on her new role.

"I am not surprised by what she has said, however, I am not sure that she is doing either herself or anyone else a favour with this interview."

Story continues

'Bad news'

@Anthony Bowers:

"Overall, whoever one sides with, this massive public display of grievance is very bad news for the nation's international reputation and the future of the monarchy as the new Elizabethan era approaches its close."

'The damage to the Commonwealth could be significant'

@Claire Bright:

"One should not make an allegation without being able to support it with evidence or corroboration. I can see no reason why this couple could not just live a quiet life in America without this ‘noise’.

"They are not poor, or untalented. They can work to support themselves and they have already purchased a substantial house.

"The damage to the Commonwealth could be significant as the Royal family cannot defend themselves and clear their name, as the damage has been done."

'The whole country welcomed Meghan'

@Elizabeth Evans:

"I was very happy for Harry when he met Meghan and the whole country celebrated. I thought the Royal family were very welcoming.

"I feel the whole country welcomed Meghan. I think Meghan never wanted to play the Royal role and looked for problems.

"It is a joke for someone who has complained about privacy and intrusion that she has taken part in this interview.

"One day Harry will wake up and realise what he has done. Disgraceful."

'Should be treated with scepticism'

@James Jeffrey:

"Well, they have given an interview with no probing questions from Oprah, so it is totally one-sided. As such it should be treated with a measure of scepticism."

'The interview lacked authenticity'

@Peter Roberts

"The interview lacked detail, if you are going to level accusations then get the facts out. If you are not prepared to voice them, then don’t. The interview lacked authenticity and facts."

'You will always react when pushed into a corner'

@Al Passion:

"I myself suffered anxiety with each news clip about Meghan and wondered why the Royal family didn’t step in.

"I often wondered if Meghan and Harry are human because there is no way anyone can take that much pressure. When someone is pushed into a corner they will react and they did."

'You can’t pick and choose'

@Tony Hayns:

I fail to understand what they hoped to get from the interview. None of the allegations can be proved, unless the Palace admits the claims, which is extremely unlikely.

They left the Royal family for a less intrusive life, however they have decided to expose the story to the biggest chat show host on the planet, you can’t pick and choose what parts of the media or Royal life you want and don’t want to participate in.

'Harry now can be happy'

@Summer Hutchins:

"I admire Harry and Meghan’s courage and bravery. I praise them for speaking the truth and wish them all the very best with their future. Harry now has his own family and can be happy."

Have your say. Share your thoughts on this week's Royal revelations in the comments section below.