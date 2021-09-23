Harry, Meghan visit NYC sites, including Sept. 11 memorial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHELLE L. PRICE
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, got a hawk's-eye view of New York City on Thursday with a visit to the rebuilt World Trade Center's signature tower.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, de Blasio's wife, Chirlane McCray, and their son, Dante de Blasio, posed for photos with Harry and Meghan at the 1,268-foot (386-meter) observatory at One World Trade Center, where clouds partially obscured the panoramic view.

In answer to a question about how she was enjoying her trip to New York, Meghan responded, “It's wonderful to be back, thank you." Harry, asked the same question, said, “It's wonderful, thank you.”

The royals did not make further remarks.

After enjoying the view from the 102nd floor, they made their way back down and outside.

Hochul chatted with Meghan while de Blasio and Harry spoke before posing for photos in front of the building, which stands near where the center's former twin towers were destroyed by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001.

Harry and Meghan then visited the neighboring Sept. 11 memorial plaza. The couple looked out over a reflecting pool where one of the towers stood and then visited the Sept. 11 museum.

The duke and duchess are in New York for a Global Citizen Live event to call for vaccine equity.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Attending Global Citizen Live In NYC Together

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to New York City for their first joint trip since welcoming their daughter Lilibeth Diana in June. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending Global Citizen Live from Central Park on Sept. 25 to talk about the importance of vaccine equity. The royal couple is set to call for the G7 and EU to donate at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses immediately to those in dire need.

  • Google to spend $2.1 billion on Manhattan campus acquisition

    Google is planning to buy New York City's St. John’s Terminal for $2.1 billion, making it the anchor of its Hudson Square campus. While CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post late last month that Google is delaying its global return to offices until Jan. 10, the commitment by the company to further invest in New York City real estate was trumpeted both by Gov. Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio, who called it "one of the shots in the arm we need as part of our comeback.” “Google is leading the way here in our economic comeback but also further asserting what we know more and more: New York City is now one of the great tech capitals in the world,” de Blasio said at a virtual news conference Tuesday.

  • Meghan Markle Has a New York Minute in Monochrome Style & Classic Pumps

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in town for Global Citizen Live.

  • Mitch McConnell’s joke about ‘f****** moron’ Trump revealed in new book

    White House scenes revealed in a new title about the end of Trump’s presidency

  • Psaki Accuses Border Patrol of Using ‘Brutal and Inappropriate’ Methods against Haitian Migrants

    Psaki said officials had watched "horrific video of the CBP officers on horses using brutal and inappropriate measures against innocent people."

  • 5 stunning pairs of diamond huggie earrings you can buy on Amazon (yes, for real!)

    Some even ship in two days with Prime shipping.

  • Post Trump, U.S. Democrats offer bill to rein in presidential powers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Democrats introduced legislation on Tuesday seeking to pull back powers from the presidency, part of an ongoing effort to rein in the White House in a rebuke to the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump. House leaders said the "Protecting our Democracy Act" would restore the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches of government that was written into the Constitution. Among other things, it would put new limits on the use of presidential pardons, prohibit self-pardons and strengthen measures to prevent foreign election interference or illegal campaign activity by White House officials.

  • Jill Duggar Hits the Road on Jam-Packed Family Trip to Oregon: 'It Took Us 3 Days'

    Jill (Duggar) Dillard documented her family's trip on YouTube

  • Tropical Depression 18 could become major hurricane by early next week

    Tropical Depression 18 could become a major hurricane by early next week as it moves towards the Lesser Antilles.

  • Report: Pilot in deadly balloon crash had drugs in system

    A report from the Federal Aviation Administration shows the pilot of a hot air balloon that crashed in New Mexico in June had marijuana and cocaine in his system. Pilot Nicholas Meleski died along with his four passengers after the balloon descended in the sky above Albuquerque, hit power lines and crashed into a busy intersection. Meleski’s family told Albuquerque station KOB-TV that they are evaluating a copy of the toxicology report and asking for privacy.

  • German Solarwatt opens new production line in Dresden

    Germany's Solarwatt opened a new production line for photovoltaic modules on Thursday as part of a 100 million euro ($117 million) investment, as it promotes the convergence of the renewable power, smart home, heating and e-mobility. The line will produce one million modules per year, enough to allow 80,000 households to meet their power needs with renewable electricity, it said in a statement to coincide with an inauguration event. The company, backed by BMW's billionaire shareholder Stefan Quandt, also presented two new production lines for storage batteries which it started operating recently.

  • The sweet thing Meghan Markle does when Prince Harry walks into a room

    Melissa McCarthy spilled the beans after recently working with them both

  • Instagrammer details explosive argument between Petito, Laundrie

    Nina Angelo says she witnessed Brian Laundrie screaming and Gabby Petito was in tears and apologizing during the incident.

  • Retro Baltimore: Preservationists are trying to save Fells Point homes that belonged to Black caulkers

    Even in a historic neighborhood like Fells Point, the one-story rowhouses stand out. Paint peeling, roof buckling, they look every bit as old as their more than 200 years. Baltimore historians say they’re an important reminder of a forgotten Black community whose members included Frederick Douglass. From around 1830 to 1850, Black laborers dominated Baltimore’s ship caulking industry, ensuring ...

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Can’t Wait for Their ‘Romantic Fall’ New York City Trip

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in the Big Apple Saturday for their appearance at the Global Citizen Live concert.

  • Steve Bannon admits he helped plan 6 January Trump rally to ‘kill the Biden presidency in the crib’

    Former White House strategist ‘privately told President Trump to have a reckoning on January 6th,’ Robert Costa says

  • Sussmann judge was previously 'professional acquaintances' with lawyer indicted by Durham

    The judge presiding over the case against Democratic lawyer Michael Sussmann said he was “professional acquaintances” at the Department of Justice with Sussmann in the 1990s, and the judge’s wife represents former FBI lawyer Lisa Page — issues special counsel John Durham’s team has not raised to push for recusal.

  • Maine Braces Itself for Paul LePage

    On the front lines, both parties are anxious about the storm that’s coming.

  • Gabby Petito’s Friend Speaking To Reporter Claims Brian Laundrie Had History Of Being Jealous, Controlling

    In an interview with DailyMail.com, Rose Davis says she saw firsthand the dynamic in the relationship between her close friend, Gabby Peitio, and Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie – and that it concerned her. “On the outside, he’s very charismatic, so it seems very loving,” Davis says about Laundrie. “I do believe that their relationship, as they kept going on, was getting, yeah, problematic. It just seems like there was more and more arguments and everything she did, I feel, like, he thought was wrong.” Petito was found dead in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on September 19 after being missing for weeks. Laundrie has been missing since he allegedly left his parents’ home in Florida on September 14. Hear more from Davis in the video above. And, Dr. Phil reads a police report from August when Petito and Laundrie were stopped by Moab, Utah authorities, and he shares observations about Laundrie’s behavior. On Wednesday’s episode, "'Van Life' to Vanished: Inside Gabby Petito's Disappearance and Death," Dr. Phil speaks with TV host Nancy Grace, a former law enforcement officer and FBI defense tactics instructor, a criminal defense attorney, and a body language expert, who all weigh in on the unusual circumstances. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. WATCH: Nancy Grace Raises Questions About Brian Laundrie’s Disappearance And The Behavior Of Laundrie’s Family TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story in the news?

  • Melissa McCarthy Says Meghan Markle's 'Whole Face Lit Up' When Prince Harry Entered the Room

    The Bridesmaids star shares a moment that was "so cute" between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when the trio filmed Meghan's 40th birthday video