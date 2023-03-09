Harry & Meghan's daughter christened

Reuters

The children of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will be known as prince and princess, with the couple publicly using their daughter's royal title for the first time to announce she had been christened. Under royal rules, the monarch's grandchildren can become princes or princesses of the realm, meaning that Harry's children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were eligible to use the titles since his father became king last September. The interest in Harry's children's titles comes after his relationship with his father, King Charles, hit rock bottom following his tell-all memoir earlier this year, in which he made accusations against the royal family.