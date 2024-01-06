Harry Pitman: Teenager charged with murder

Harry Pitman was with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill when he was stabbed

A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of Harry Pitman on New Year's Eve.

Harry, who was 16 and from Haringey, was fatally stabbed on Primrose Hill in north London as crowds gathered to watch fireworks.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the boy, from Westminster, had also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

He was due appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court.

It comes after two teenage boys were arrested on Friday on suspicion of Harry's murder.

The Met Police said three other teenage boys - aged 15, 16 and 18 - who were arrested in connection with Harry's death, would not face further action.

Harry had been with a group of friends near the viewing platform on Primrose Hill where they had gathered to see in the the new year.

Police officers provided first aid before paramedics arrived but, despite the efforts of emergency services, Harry died at the scene shortly before midnight.

Lisa Ramsarran, deputy chief Crown prosecutor for the CPS London Homicide Team, said: "The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings are active and that the defendant has the right to a fair trial."

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk