This Harry Potter candle will sort you into your house

For the Harry Potter fans out there, finding out which Hogwarts house you belong to can be kind of stressful. Are you a brave and daring Gryffindor, a wise and creative Ravenclaw, a loyal and nice Hufflepuff or an ambitious and cunning Slytherin? Well, there's an easy way to find out and it's in the form of a candle.

The Sorting Candle by The Candle Bar Shop on Etsy changes colors to help determine your correct house. The white candle is filled with a colorful core, that when burned, will reveal red for the brave house, yellow for the loyal, green for the cunning and blue for the intelligent.

The candle comes in four magical scents: Butterbeer (butterscotch, salted caramel, sweet whipped cream), Forbidden Forest (blue spruce, basalm, pine, subtle wood), Godric's Hollow (red berry wreath, pine cones, fresh snow) and Pumpkin Juice (pumpkin puree and apple juice).

You can order The Sorting Candle on Etsy for $13.60 (originally $16) and go with the true sorting experience with the "surprise me" option, or if you're buying for a friend who already knows where they belong, you can choose a specific color.

So, are which house are you in? Only a lighter and some time will tell.

Shop The Sorting Candle above and check out The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Hollywood Universal below!