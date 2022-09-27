'Harry Potter' star Alan Rickman thought Emma Watson's diction was 'this side of Albania at times' in early films, according to personal diary

Alan Rickman and Emma Watson Mike Marsland/WireImage; Warner Bros. Pictures

"Harry Potter" star Alan Rickman criticized Emma Watson's performance in 2003.

He also spoke out about the rest of the cast in diary extracts published by The Guardian.

In one instance, Rickman predicted that Daniel Radcliffe's acting career wouldn't take off.

"Harry Potter" star Alan Rickman had strong criticism of Emma Watson's performance in the early films, according to extracts from the actor's diary.

Rickman made the remarks around the same time that he wanted to quit the franchise due to frustrations over the constant work and time that went into the series.

Rickman is known for playing Hogwarts' Professor Severus Snape in all eight films based on the "Harry Potter" books by author J.K. Rowling. And while he starred alongside the likes of Richard Harris, Michael Gambon, Maggie Smith, and Ralph Fiennes, he had some honest thoughts about the younger cast's talent early on in the series.

The Guardian recently published extracts from the actor's diary, and they offer surprising insight into his time on the "Harry Potter" set.

When discussing his younger costars, Rickman said, "These kids need directing. They don't know their lines and Emma [Watson]'s diction is this side of Albania at times."

This criticism came when the actor was working on the third film in the saga, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," which he sarcastically described as a "fabulous" production when discussing an accident where he was briefly knocked unconscious.

The third film saw revelations unfold when a murderer, Sirius Black (Gary Oldman), escapes from the aforementioned prison. Meanwhile, Watson's role saw Hermione dabble in time travel so she could take more classes at school, something which later became a key plot point in the film's dramatic finale.

Rickman spent plenty of time working with Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint in the early films because the young characters constantly found themselves at odds with the sneering potions master.

Despite the criticism from Rickman Watson has since gone on to forge a very successful career for herself, garnering roles in projects like 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower," "Beauty and the Beast," and Greta Gerwig's "Little Women."

The "Die Hard" star also discussed the franchise's leading man in the extracts, saying that he didn't think Radcliffe was going to be a successful actor.

Rickman wrote: "Corridor with Dan Radcliffe. He's so concentrated now. Serious and focused – but with a sense of fun. I still don't think he's really an actor but he will undoubtedly direct/produce."

Radcliffe's career has continued to flourish since he stepped away from the Wizarding World, as he's ventured into smaller projects like "Horns," "Swiss Army Man," "Imperium," and "The Lost City." He'll next be seen in the biographical comedy, "Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story" as the titular singer.

