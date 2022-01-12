  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Harry Reid ceremony, Chicago schools, consumer prices report: 5 things to know Wednesday

Editors
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Senate leader Harry Reid to lie in state at US Capitol

Former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died last month at 82, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. A formal ceremony honoring Reid will also be held but will be limited to invited guests due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The longest-serving senator in Nevada's history, Reid presided over the upper chamber as majority leader from 2007 to 2015. The last person to lie in state at the Capitol was former Kansas lawmaker and decorated World War II veteran Bob Dole, who died in early December at age 98.

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 Things podcast:

Chicago schools set to resume in-person classes

Chicago teachers and students were set to come back to the classroom Wednesday after city leaders reached an agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union on COVID-19 safety protocols amid a nationwide surge of cases fueled by the omicron variant. Classes came to a halt last week after the union's members voted in favor of temporarily shifting to remote learning, and the district reacted by canceling classes entirely. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city and union compromised on a metric that would automatically shift a school to remote learning if a certain number of students and staff test positive. The union's 25,000 members are expected to vote on the agreement this week, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Report to show that consumer prices have jumped

On Wednesday, the government is expected to report that consumer prices jumped 7.1% over the past 12 months, which would be the steepest such increase in decades, according to the Associated Press. Inflation has become the most serious threat to the economy, a growing worry for financial markets and a major political problem for the Biden administration. With inflation surging, unemployment falling and wages rising, some economists are warning that the Federal Reserve may have waited too long to reverse its ultra-low-rate policies – a delay that could put the economy at heightened risk. Friday’s U.S. jobs report for December raised alarms, which showed another sharp drop in the unemployment rate, an unexpectedly large increase in hourly pay and chronic labor shortages. Though lower joblessness and higher pay benefit workers, they can also fuel rising prices.

'Error of judgment': Djokovic clarifies recent movements amid Australian visa saga

Novak Djokovic knew he'd tested positive for COVID-19 when he attended an interview and photo shoot at his tennis center in Serbia last month. In a statement posted on his social media accounts Wednesday Djokovic said made an "error of judgment" and should have immediately gone into isolation. He made the admission when he moved to clarify "ongoing misinformation" about his movements after he tested positive last month. He also blamed "human error" by his support team for an error on the travel document he used a week ago to enter Australia, where his visa was revoked and then reinstated in a COVID-19 vaccination saga that has overshadowed the days leading up to the Australian Open. The nine-time and defending Australian Open champion is in limbo before the year's first major starts next Monday, a week after he won a legal battle allowing him to stay in the country.

Netflix's new season of 'Cheer' addresses child porn charges facing Jerry Harris

The sophomore season of "Cheer" (streaming Wednesday) will not steer away from the scandal of Jerry Harris' child porn charges. Instead, it documents the team's shock at Harris' downfall, after authorities charged Harris in September 2020 with producing child pornography. "It's been a very difficult year," straight-shooting coach Monica Aldama, who has guided her team to 14 National Championships since 2000, says in the season premiere. "A lot of great opportunities and a lot of awful times." The scandal takes center stage in for Episode 5 – titled "Jerry" – which features two of Harris' accusers, twin brothers identified only as Charlie and Sam, echoing comments they made in 2020 to USA TODAY.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Harry Reid ceremony, Chicago schools: 5 things to know Wednesday

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Lifts Ahead of Inflation Data, Oil on a Tear, Bitcoin Inches Higher—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Economists expect the consumer-price index to have shot up 7% year-over-year in December—the highest annual increase since 1982.

  • Jesse Watters is Fox News' new 7 p.m. Eastern host

    Fox News Channel has given its 7 p.m. Eastern hour on weeknights to opinion host Jesse Watters, whose star has risen at the network with the ratings success of “The Five,” where he is one of the regular panelists. Watters will remain on “The Five,” but will give up his Saturday night show “Watters' World,” Fox said on Monday. Fox's Martha MacCallum used to host a more news-oriented program at 7 p.m., but a year ago the network moved her to daytime when rival Newsmax began getting traction at that hour with host Greg Kelly, although Fox has said the change wasn't related.

  • How Too Much Sugar Can Mess With Your Kid’s Brain

    Joe Raedle/GettyParents often stress about their kids’ sugar intake, but it can be hard to know how much is too much—or what to do about it.Glucose—a simple sugar that forms the basis of most carbohydrate-rich food—is the primary source of energy for the brain. Healthy brains require a continuous source of energy and nutrients to fuel growth, learning and development.However, that doesn’t mean extra consumption of sugar is good for the developing brain. In fact, too much sugar can actually be de

  • ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Confirms Four Additional Season 9 Episodes

    As Deadline reported last month, amid the Jeff Garlin drama — which culminated with the actor’s exit from The Goldbergs following HR investigations — and as the show marked its 200th episode, the veteran ABC comedy series also received an order for four additional episodes, bringing its ninth season to 22 episodes. This morning, The […]

  • This Might Be the Scariest Far-Right Mask Trend Yet

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos by GettyIn passing, the Natural and Ultra face masks might seem like just a couple more unremarkable reusable cloths in the sea of facial coverings that have come to define pandemic life. But photos and product reviews of the masks show that, when viewed up close, pores become visible all across them. Reviewers have described the materials as sort of like a fine mesh, a structure experts say likely offers little protection against the coronavirus.Rath

  • Fundraising surges in races for U.S. election oversight roles, report says

    Campaign donations are surging to candidates for U.S. election oversight roles, a report released on Wednesday found, in a sign of how former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud are raising the stakes in this year's November elections. Candidates for the previously low-profile secretary of state positions in swing states -- a role that holds substantial power in determining how votes are certified -- are smashing fundraising totals from previous recent election cycles, according to the report https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/financing-races-offices-oversee-elections-january-2022 by the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice at New York University. At least 10 Republicans running for secretary of state in five presidential battleground states have embraced Republican Trump's false claim that he lost a "rigged" election last year, according to a Reuters analysis https://www.reuters.com/world/us/backers-trumps-false-fraud-claims-seek-control-next-us-elections-2021-09-22.

  • Serbian Orthodox patriarch tests positive for COVID after attending outlawed nationalist celebration

    Serbian Orthodox patriarch tests positive for COVID after attending outlawed nationalist celebration

  • China new bank loans hit record $3.13 trln in 2021, despite drop in Dec

    BEIJING (Reuters) -New bank lending in China fell more than expected in December from the previous month, but lending for the full year of 2021 set a record as the central bank slowly ramps up policy support to cushion the slowing economy. Chinese banks extended 1.13 trillion yuan ($177.56 billion) in new yuan loans in December, down from 1.27 trillion yuan in November and falling short of analysts' expectations, according to data released by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) on Wednesday. But new bank lending hit a record 19.95 trillion yuan for the year, up 1.6% from 19.63 trillion yuan in 2020 -- the previous record -- and equivalent to more than the gross domestic product of the United Kingdom.

  • Novak Djokovic blames agent for Australian travel document "mistake" as visa decision looms

    Novak Djokovic apologized Wednesday for not isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 and blamed his agent for an "administrative mistake" when making an incorrect declaration in his Australian travel document.Why it matters: Australia's immigration minister is still considering whether to revoke the men's tennis world No. 1's visa and deport him, despite Djokovic winning his legal case to stay in the country and defend his Australian Open title at the tournament, which begins Monday.Get mar

  • Biden raises concerns over airstrikes in call with Ethiopian leader

    President Biden spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday about the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia and expressed concerns about recent airstrikes that have led to civilian deaths in the region, according to the White House."President Biden expressed concern that the ongoing hostilities, including recent air strikes, continue to cause civilian casualties and suffering, and he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to work alongside the...

  • Shane Lowry defends playing in Saudi International: ‘I’m not a politician, I’m a professional golfer’

    “I’m happy to earn my living going there and going and playing good golf and hopefully win a tournament."

  • Biden raises concerns over air strikes in call with Ethiopia's Abiy

    Thousands have died and millions have been displaced since war broke out in Ethiopia's Tigray region in November 2020 between Abiy's federal forces, backed by regional allies, and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that governs the region. In a tweet, Abiy described his conversation with Biden as "candid" and said the pair had discussed strengthening cooperation, while a senior U.S. administration official said the call was business-like and focused on issues.

  • Chicago students to return to classrooms Wednesday after school district, teachers union compromise

    Students are poised to return to Chicago Public Schools after leaders of the teachers union approved a plan with the nation’s third-largest district over COVID-19 safety protocols, ending a bitter standoff that canceled classes for five days.

  • Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism

    The Justice Department is establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism, the department's top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday as he described an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen, testifying just days after the nation observed the one-year anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, said the number of FBI investigations into suspected domestic violent extremists has more than doubled since the spring of 2020. “We have seen a growing threat from those who are motivated by racial animus, as well as those who ascribe to extremist anti-government and anti-authority ideologies,” Olsen said.

  • Howard Stern Hits No-Vax Djokovic With A Blunt Request

    The radio host ripped the unvaccinated tennis star as selfish and a "f**knut."

  • Dr. Anthony Fauci Reveals Why He Called GOP Senator A ‘Moron’ On Hot Mic

    The nation’s top infectious diseases expert slammed Republican Sen. Roger Marshall’s "stunning" line of inquiry.

  • Eric Trump Burned After Clueless Rant About His Father And The Constitution

    The son of the former president isn't happy about the New York attorney general's investigation into the family business.

  • 'Let's stick with the facts': A federal judge rebuked Trump's lawyer's claim that he urged his supporters to be peaceful on January 6

    Judge Amit Mehta said there was no doubt there were "threats" and "intimidation" on January 6 and added that he wasn't "interested" in "whataboutism."

  • Former Ted Cruz Aide Points Out Scariest Part Of His Kowtowing To Tucker Carlson

    "It’s ultimately not funny at all," Amanda Carpenter said of the Texas Republican's groveling apology to the Fox News personality.

  • House GOP candidate calls for Texas-wide ban on Chinese students

    A Texas Republican candidate for the House of Representatives has ignited controversy after calling for a ban on Chinese students from universities in the state. “Chinese students should be BANNED from attending all Texas universities,” Shelley Luther originally wrote in a since-revised tweet. In subsequent tweets, Luther went on to say the state’s taxpayers “should not be subsidizing the next generation of CCP [Chinese Communist Party] leaders” and that it is “common sense” that CCP members “should not have access to our schools.”