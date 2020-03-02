Harry Reid Endorses Biden To Beat Trump's 'Dark Vision Of Racism'

Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president Monday, arguing that Biden represents a”stabilizing” force for American politics.

“Biden will be a much-needed stabilizing force following Trump’s disastrous term, offering a positive and progressive alternative to Trump’s dark vision of racism, xenophobia and policies built on cruelty and exclusion,” Reid, a Nevada Democrat, said in his endorsement.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar also tossed their support behind Biden Monday after they bowed out of the presidential contest.

The race is now between Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Warren, Bloomberg and Biden are hoping to knock Sanders from the top spot before Super Tuesday, when voters from 14 states will select their nominee.

Reid, for his part, said the Democratic Party is fortunate to have a robust field of candidates.

“I have the deepest respect and admiration for Senators [Bernie] Sanders, Warren and Klobuchar and Mayor Bloomberg,” he said. “They’re among the brightest leaders in our party, and they’ve made invaluable contributions to this race and our country.”

Read the original article.