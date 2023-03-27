Harry Styles And Emily Ratajkowski Were Spotted Making Out, And People Have A Lot Of Reactions

TheStreet.com

Spring wedding season is always a joyous time but, amid rising prices and a looming recession, is also an even more expensive one than usual. While the cost of throwing a party for 100-plus guests has pushed many newlyweds to scale down or hold off on festivities altogether, even getting invited to a few weddings can take a toll on one's finances — according to a new report by financial services company Bankrate, the average U.S. wedding guest will spend $611 per event. "People talk a lot about how expensive it is to organize a wedding — and it is — but sometimes the cost of attending is understated," Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate, said in a statement.