Harry Styles hit in the eye with Skittles during "Love on Tour" concert
Harry Styles was pelted with Skittles during his "Love on Tour" show in Los Angeles on Monday — and apparently got hit in the eye.
"Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles," posted the official Skittles Twitter account following viral videos of Styles getting hit with what appeared to be the fruity candy
During a recent show in Los Angeles, the singer was pelted in the eye with Skittles
The singer covered his eyes after the incident while performing "Kiwi."
