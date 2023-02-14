Harry Styles Seemed To Address The Controversy Around His "People Like Me" Grammys Speech

NextShark

Approximately 300 protesters marched through Houston's Chinatown on Saturday in opposition to a proposed law that would prohibit Chinese citizens from owning property in Texas. If passed, Bill 147, filed by Republican State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst in November 2022, will effectively prevent people with ties to four countries — China, Russia, North Korea and Iran — from purchasing Texas property or real estate. Kolkhorst, who claims it is necessary for national security, has said it would not impact legal residents or green cardholders.