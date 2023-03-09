Harry Styles Seemingly Explained Why He Deleted That Selfie In A One Direction T-Shirt
"I guess some of us have secrets."
Harry Styles posted an Instagram Story wearing a vintage One Direction T-shirt and deleted the post. See the pic here!
"I guess some of us have secrets," the 29-year-old pop star said while interacting with fans at a recent concert.
